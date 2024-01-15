Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2024 / 11:10 AM

Two-tiered U.S. gov't stopgap funding measure to be introduced Tuesday

By Don Jacobson
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will introduce a stopgap government funding measure on Tuesday after reaching a deal with House Speaker Mike Johnson over the weekend. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will introduce a stopgap government funding measure on Tuesday after reaching a deal with House Speaker Mike Johnson over the weekend. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The leaders of the U.S. House and Senate say they will introduce a two-tiered stopgap funding measure on Tuesday designed to keep the federal government operating through early March.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday that he and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson have agreed on the text for a "continuing resolution" that would circumvent a partial government shutdown which would take effect on Friday when funds to operate the government will run dry.

Advertisement

The resolution calls for a new pair of short-term funding deadlines of March 1 for four of the 12 annual appropriations bills and March 8 for the remainder. The measure needs to pass both the House and Senate.

"To avoid a shutdown, it will take bipartisan cooperation in the Senate and the House to quickly pass the CR and send it to the President's desk before Friday's funding deadline," Schumer said in a statement released Sunday. "I thank the leaders from both sides, and particularly the members of the Appropriations Committee, for their commitment to keeping the government open and working for the American people."

Advertisement

Schumer said he would introduce the measure in the Senate on Tuesday.

Johnson, meanwhile, framed the agreement as a means to allow Republicans to continue their efforts to cut overall spending.

The deal is "required to complete what House Republicans are working hard to achieve: an end to governance by omnibus, meaningful policy wins, and better stewardship of American tax dollars," Johnson said in a statement to issued to media outlets.

Adoption of the resolution in the House, however, faces strong opposition from conservative GOP rebels who are seeking massive spending cuts and a wide-ranging immigration crackdown on the U.S.-Mexico border as price for allowing the federal government to continue operating.

"This is what surrender looks like," members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus said in a social media post late Sunday, adding, "The @HouseGOP is planning to pass a short-term spending bill continuing Pelosi levels with Biden policies, to buy time to pass longer-term spending bills at Pelosi levels with Biden policies."

This weekend's deal on the continuing resolution comes a week after both sides agreed on the "topline" amount of money the government will spend for the rest of this year. It states the spending limit for fiscal year 2024 will be set at $1.59 trillion, the same as last year.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- House Republicans indicated over the weekend they will once again subpoena Hunter Biden after the president's son dropped his opposition to meeting with members of the judiciary and oversight committees in private.
Iowans set to brave 'life-threatening cold' at tonight's caucuses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Iowans set to brave 'life-threatening cold' at tonight's caucuses
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Iowa voters will head to their caucus locations on Monday night in record cold conditions the National Weather Service describes as life threatening.
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 95th birthday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 95th birthday
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the 95th birthday of the late civil-rights advocate, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The nation is paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, marking 38 years since the federal holiday was first observed in honor of the slain civil rights icon.
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and another is in critical condition after a hot air balloon crash in the Arizona desert Sunday morning, the Eloy Police Department said. 
Another blast of dangerous Arctic weather punishes the U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Another blast of dangerous Arctic weather punishes the U.S.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A severe winter storm continued to batter the country Sunday, with dangerously cold temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions wreaking havoc on flights, political events, and even football games.
Texas Congressman claims three migrants dead in Rio Grande drowning
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas Congressman claims three migrants dead in Rio Grande drowning
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three people, including two children, drowned in the Rio Grande River near the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas while seeking asylum in the U.S., a congressman said Saturday.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell posted a statement to social media Friday, claiming Fox News "canceled" his ads on the network because he hired conservative commentator Lou Dobbs to host a new show on his Lindell TV network.
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Principal Dan Marburger died early Sunday as the result of injuries he sustained in a school shooting at Perry High School January 4 in Perry Iowa, his family said.
Congressional leaders reach short-term deal to hold off government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Congressional leaders reach short-term deal to hold off government shutdown
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Congress has agreed on a short-term spending deal to prevent a potential government shutdown until March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement