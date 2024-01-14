MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills

Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, has been one of the most vocal supporters of the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell posted a statement to social media Friday, claiming Fox News "canceled" his ads on the network because he hired conservative commentator Lou Dobbs to host a new show on his Lindell TV network. "I wanted to get on here and tell you all the disturbing news," Lindell said in the recorded statement. "Fox News has canceled MyPillow." Advertisement Please watch this and share it everywhere! Fox News Cancelled MyPillow. pic.twitter.com/Ey9lbEwFzp— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) January 12, 2024 Lindell, who remains one of former President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters and advocate of the conspiracy theory that Trump won the 2020 election, says in the recording that he is unaware of the reasons behind the discontinuation of his commercials. Related Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge

However, insiders at Fox News asserted last week that the network suspended the partnership because Lindell had stopped paying for the bill to cover the ads.

Before taking the commercials off the air, Fox News reportedly communicated explicitly with Lindell's camp to allow more time for him to catch up on the payments but seemingly grew tired of waiting by Friday.

Still, Lindell claimed he had no idea why his enthusiastic pillow commercials were yanked.

"We don't know why, we can only make a couple of guesses," Lindell said in the video, before blaming the situation on Dobbs' appearance on Lindell's network. "Maybe it was because Lou Dobbs was added over here at Lindell TV to an all-new lineup we have.

"Or maybe it's because they don't want my face even on their network leading up to the 2024 election in support of our great real President Donald Trump," Lindell continued.

"I don't know ... We don't have the details yet," he acknowledged.

Previously, a Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Lindell's commercials could come back on the air "as soon as" the outstanding balance was paid in full, adding, "We would be happy to accept their advertising."

Despite the unpaid bill, Lindell maintained that he was being targeted for political reasons following his involvement in several conspiracy theories tied to the effort to overturn the 2020 election results, which have led to multiple lawsuits seeking punitive damages.

"I believe this is all about stopping me from talking about the election platforms and the elections," he explained in the video. "And this is getting rid of my voice."