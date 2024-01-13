Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2024 / 2:39 PM

EPA proposes fines on oil, gas producers to reduce methane emissions

By Ehren Wynder
The Marathon refinery is seen late evening in Carson, Calif. Such refineries produce methane, which the EPA calls a “super pollutant” responsible for about a third of warming due to greenhouse gases. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Marathon refinery is seen late evening in Carson, Calif. Such refineries produce methane, which the EPA calls a “super pollutant” responsible for about a third of warming due to greenhouse gases. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Oil and gas companies could for the first time face fines for methane emissions that exceed government-approved levels under a new proposal from the Biden administration.

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement Friday it has proposed a new rule to charge certain oil and gas producers for methane emissions above emissions levels set by Congress.

Advertisement

Part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the proposed waste emissions charge starts at $900 per metric ton of wasteful emissions this year and rises to $1,200 for 2025, $1,500 for 2026 and beyond.

The fines would only apply to facilities that report emissions of more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year and for emissions above specified levels.

Related

Methane is a "climate super-pollutant" more potent than carbon dioxide and is responsible for nearly a third of warming from greenhouse gases, according to the EPA, which says the waste emissions charge is meant to encourage oil and gas companies to adopt new technologies and best practices as outlined in the new industry standards the agency issued in December.

Facilities that are already in compliance with the Clean Air Act would be exempt from the charge after they meet certain criteria set by Congress, the EPA said. The agency also plans to leverage over $1 billion provided by the Inflation Reduction Act to help oil and gas companies adopt zero- and low-emission technologies sooner.

Advertisement

The proposal still needs to go through the review process, where the EPA will listen to comments and make revisions before it issues its final rule.

The proposal already is facing pushback from the American Petroleum Institute, which is calling on Congress to repeal it.

"This punitive tax increase is a serious misstep that undermines America's energy advantage," the API said in a statement. "While we support smart federal methane regulation, this proposal creates an incoherent, confusing regulatory regime that will only stifle innovation and undermine our ability to meet rising energy demand."

Environmentalists, however, praised the move.

"EPA's proposal for a fee on oil and gas methane pollution implements the clean air protections for Americans that were part of the Inflation Reduction Act," Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp said in a statement. "It's common sense to hold oil and gas companies accountable for this pollution. Proven solutions to cut oil and gas methane and to avoid the fee are being used by leading companies in states across the country."

Latest Headlines

U.S. health officials ask DEA to reclassify marijuana following review
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. health officials ask DEA to reclassify marijuana following review
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Marijuana is less harmful and less prone to abuse than first thought and should be reclassified to reflect that, the Department of Health and Human Services now says.
Supreme Court agrees to consider Oregon homeless camping case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court agrees to consider Oregon homeless camping case
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case which might override local laws banning homeless encampments on public property.
Kansas Proud Boys member gets 55-month sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kansas Proud Boys member gets 55-month sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kansas Proud Boys member William Chrestman has drawn a 55-month federal prison sentence for threatening a federal officer while carrying an ax handle during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Forecasters: Dangerous wind chills, heavy snow will continue into next week
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Forecasters: Dangerous wind chills, heavy snow will continue into next week
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Dangerously cold wind chills producing sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow and freezing rain will continue across much of the United States through the weekend and into next week, forecasters said Saturday.
DOJ says Texas is blocking Border Patrol, asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ says Texas is blocking Border Patrol, asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Federal authorities say the Texas National Guard and state troopers have blocked U.S. Border Patrol agents from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, preventing them from patrolling.
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump to pay the New York Times nearly $400,000 in legal fees following his failed lawsuit against the paper.
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is offering $1,500 compensation, a full flight refund and counseling to passengers of Flight 1282 after the Boeing 737 MAX 9's plug door blew out mid-flight last Friday.
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
U.S. News // 1 day ago
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service reported on Friday that it has collected a half-billion dollars from high-income individuals and corporations from new enforcement provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Oregon Supreme Court said it will keep Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot while the former president appeals bans in other states.
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions are blanketing Iowa on Friday continuing into Saturday as the Republican Party and its presidential hopefuls make their final pitches before Monday's caucus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
World Health Organization declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
World Health Organization declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement