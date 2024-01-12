Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a granola product recall from December, asking customers to toss out certain cereals and snacks, such as its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella.
According to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall includes Quaker Granola Bars, Quaker Cereal, Cap'n Crunch Treat Bars, Cereal, Instant Oatmeals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, Munchies Mix Munch Mix and Snack Boxes