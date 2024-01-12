Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 3:17 PM

Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products

By Dana Forsythe
The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a recall from December, now asking consumers toss out certain cereals and snack bars, like its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella. Photo by Famartin/Wikimedia Commons
The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a recall from December, now asking consumers toss out certain cereals and snack bars, like its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella. Photo by Famartin/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a granola product recall from December, asking customers to toss out certain cereals and snacks, such as its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall includes Quaker Granola Bars, Quaker Cereal, Cap'n Crunch Treat Bars, Cereal, Instant Oatmeals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, Munchies Mix Munch Mix and Snack Boxes

Advertisement

The recall does not include Quaker Oats, Instant Oats, Grits, Oat Bran, Oat Flour or Rice Snacks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates salmonella causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year. Food is the source for most of these illnesses, according to the agency.

In 2023, cantaloupes, fresh diced onions, ground beef, raw cookie dough and flour were all recalled due outbreaks of salmonella.

Most people who get ill from salmonella have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and recover without specific treatment. Although, some people's illness may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

The FDA advised consumers to check their pantries for any of the products listed in the advisory dispose of them.

Advertisement

Consumers can contact Quaker Consumer Relations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST weekdays at 800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is offering $1,500 compensation, a full flight refund and counseling to passengers of Flight 1282 after the Boeing 737 MAX 9's plug door blew out mid-flight last Friday.
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service reported on Friday that it has collected a half-billion dollars from high-income individuals and corporations from new enforcement provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Oregon Supreme Court said it will keep Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot while the former president appeals bans in other states.
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions are blanketing Iowa on Friday continuing into Saturday as the Republican Party and its presidential hopefuls make their final pitches before Monday's caucus.
Federal death penalty sought for Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooter
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Federal death penalty sought for Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooter
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department confirmed Friday it will pursue the death penalty on federal charges against the man who shot and killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in 2022.
Number of U.S. voters who call themselves independent highest since 2014, Gallup says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Number of U.S. voters who call themselves independent highest since 2014, Gallup says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Independent continues to be the dominant political identity in the United States, according to recent polling conducted by Gallup.
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania Friday to highlight economic recovery in Allentown as jobs, public and private investments, and small business creation experineced a rebound under his administration.
Raskin demands Trump return $7.8M in foreign emoluments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Raskin demands Trump return $7.8M in foreign emoluments
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee demanded that former President Donald Trump repay $7.8 million his business took in from foreign entities during his time as president, charging it violated the Constit
Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 10 restaurants in the United States serve Mexican food, according to a new study from Pew Research.
FAA: Snow, ice hampering travel into Chicago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA: Snow, ice hampering travel into Chicago
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The FAA is reporting two-hour delays into Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a cold weather snap that has left snow and ice in the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Ex-cardinal in sexual assault case declared unfit to stand trial in Wisconsin
Ex-cardinal in sexual assault case declared unfit to stand trial in Wisconsin
Undersea cable to link Chile, Australia
Undersea cable to link Chile, Australia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement