Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 2:46 PM

Number of U.S. voters who call themselves independent highest since 2014, Gallup says

By Ehren Wynder
President Joe Biden and the Democrats face a tough election year as independents far outpaced the voters who call themselves Democrats or Republicans. The rise in political independents has mostly hurt the Democratic party, which previously was the largest political party. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
President Joe Biden and the Democrats face a tough election year as independents far outpaced the voters who call themselves Democrats or Republicans. The rise in political independents has mostly hurt the Democratic party, which previously was the largest political party. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Independent continues to be the dominant political identity in the United States, according to recent polling.

A Friday Gallup Poll showed political independents make up the largest political contingent in the country at 43% in 2023, tying with a record high in 2014.

Advertisement

The average percent of adults who identify as independent has been 40% or higher each year since 2011, except for the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections in which they were both at 39%.

The number of Americans who identify as Democrats is at a record-low at 27%, tying with the number of respondents who identify as Republicans.

Democratic identification has declined one point per year for the past three years. Gallup tied the decline in Democratic party identity to President Joe Biden's low job approval rating, which has been persistently below 40% in 2023.

Independents first began to outnumber supporters of both major parties in 1991 and have continued to do so, although the rise of political independents has largely hurt Democrats, who previously were the largest political group.

Independent leanings also gave Republicans a slight boost in popularity. Gallup asked respondents in each survey whether they identified as Republican, Democrat or independent. All survey respondents who answered independent then were asked whether they lean more toward the Republican or Democratic party. Last year, slightly more independents said they lean Republican, which means a combined 45% of Americans identified as Republican or Republican-leaning, versus 43% for Democrats and Democrat-leaners.

Advertisement

Gallup also asked respondents to describe their political views on a conservative to liberal spectrum. In 2023, 36% of U.S. adults described their political views as conservative, 36% as moderate and 25% as liberal, matching averages over the past 10 years.

Self-identified liberals, however, are on the rise from below 20% in the '90s and early 2000s. Conservative and moderate identity also dropped slightly in the past 20 years, with the largest drop being for moderates who were the biggest group from 1992 to 2002.

The implications might not bode well for Democrats for the 2024 election, because the party is weaker than it has been in any recent election year. Gallup expects independent identity to drop in 2024, as it has in most election years when there is a heightened focus on partisan politics. But political independents still remain the largest group of voters, and independent leanings give Republicans a slight edge this election year.

Latest Headlines

Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines offers passengers full refund, $1,500 after door plug blowout
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines is offering $1,500 compensation, a full flight refund and counseling to passengers of Flight 1282 after the Boeing 737 MAX 9's plug door blew out mid-flight last Friday.
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520M from millionaire tax evaders
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service reported on Friday that it has collected a half-billion dollars from high-income individuals and corporations from new enforcement provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Oregon Supreme Court says Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot for now
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Oregon Supreme Court said it will keep Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot while the former president appeals bans in other states.
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Iowans 'take temperature' of candidates as 'extremely cold' caucus night nears
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions are blanketing Iowa on Friday continuing into Saturday as the Republican Party and its presidential hopefuls make their final pitches before Monday's caucus.
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Quaker Oats Co. is expanding a recall from December, asking customers to toss out certain cereals and snacks, such as its Quaker Big Chewy Bars, which may be contaminated with salmonella.
Federal death penalty sought for Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooter
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Federal death penalty sought for Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooter
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department confirmed Friday it will pursue the death penalty on federal charges against the man who shot and killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in 2022.
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania Friday to highlight economic recovery in Allentown as jobs, public and private investments, and small business creation experineced a rebound under his administration.
Raskin demands Trump return $7.8M in foreign emoluments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Raskin demands Trump return $7.8M in foreign emoluments
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee demanded that former President Donald Trump repay $7.8 million his business took in from foreign entities during his time as president, charging it violated the Constit
Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 10 restaurants in the United States serve Mexican food, according to a new study from Pew Research.
FAA: Snow, ice hampering travel into Chicago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA: Snow, ice hampering travel into Chicago
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The FAA is reporting two-hour delays into Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a cold weather snap that has left snow and ice in the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Ex-cardinal in sexual assault case declared unfit to stand trial in Wisconsin
Ex-cardinal in sexual assault case declared unfit to stand trial in Wisconsin
Undersea cable to link Chile, Australia
Undersea cable to link Chile, Australia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement