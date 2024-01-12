Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 9:55 AM

SAVE plan borrowers to receive early student loan forgiveness starting in February

By Clyde Hughes
The Education Department on Friday said it would provide automatic debt relief to students enrolled in the administration's SAVE plan in February, five months ahead of schedule. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Education Department on Friday said it would provide automatic debt relief to students enrolled in the administration's SAVE plan in February, five months ahead of schedule. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Education Department on Friday announced it will begin forgiving student loans for thousands of borrowers ahead of schedule.

Borrowers involved in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan who made payments for the past 10 years and whose initial loans were for $12,000 or less will have their debts automatically canceled beginning next month, months ahead of the initial July deadline.

Advertisement

The department said eligible borrowers will be notified in early February and will not be required to take any action to receive forgiveness.

"Our ability to deliver this relief to borrowers months ahead of schedule is a testament to the Biden Administration's commitment to delivering relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

Related

The SAVE plan was created last year as a replacement for the Revised Pay As You Earn Plan, after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the wide net student forgiveness plan illegal last year, hampering one of President Joe Biden's efforts to fulfill his key campaign promise to forgive student debt.

The forgiveness was originally set to be provided on July 1, with every $1,000 above $12,000 borrowed eligible to be forgiven after an additional year of payments.

Advertisement

Biden on Friday said that 6.9 million borrowers have already enrolled in the plan, more than double the enrollment of the previous plan, and encouraged others who may be eligible to sign up.

"Today's announcement builds on all we've been able to achieve for students and student loan borrowers in the past few years," Biden said.

"In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on our student debt relief plan, we are continuing to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible."

Latest Headlines

Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Public health authorities issued a boil-water advisory in Mississippi's capital city and surrounding areas after water test samples came back positive for E. coli.
FAA to increase oversight of Boeing's manufacturing after Alaska Airlines incident
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
FAA to increase oversight of Boeing's manufacturing after Alaska Airlines incident
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is acting to immediately increase oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing of aircraft. It includes new and significant actions, according to the FAA.
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $3 million to public housing agencies in six states to protect children and families from radon hazards, the agency announced Thursday.
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The United States is losing tourists to other countries due to excessive wait times for visas and security screenings, according to a new study commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association.
Wholesale inflation fell 0.1% in December, up 1% for 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wholesale inflation fell 0.1% in December, up 1% for 2023
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices declined to end 2023 but was up overall for the year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania Friday to highlight economic recovery in Allentown as jobs, public and private investments, and small business creation experineced a rebound under his administration.
New George Soros-backed, Democratic PAC aims to turn Texas blue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New George Soros-backed, Democratic PAC aims to turn Texas blue
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A new group, run by alums of Beto O'Rourke's 2022 presidential campaign and funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros, has emerged this election cycle to take on the age-old challenge of turning Texas blue.
Ohio grand jury decides against indicting woman who suffered miscarriage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ohio grand jury decides against indicting woman who suffered miscarriage
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio grand jury has decided against indicting a Black woman who suffered a miscarriage with felony abuse of a corpse.
U.S. imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms deal
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on three entities and one Russian accused of being involved in Moscow's acquisition of ballistic missiles from North Korea.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Winter storm Gerri is blasting the nation's midsection with snow and near white-out conditions, causing dangerous travel conditions as it cuts across the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement