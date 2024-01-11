Trending
Jan. 11, 2024 / 7:36 PM / Updated at 10:24 AM

HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing

By Mark Moran
U.S. Secretary of House and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge testifies during a hearing before Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of Senate Appropriations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building in 2021. She announced $3 million in grants for public housing radon removal. Pool File Photo by Alex Wong/UPI
U.S. Secretary of House and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge testifies during a hearing before Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of Senate Appropriations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building in 2021. She announced $3 million in grants for public housing radon removal. Pool File Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $3 million to public housing agencies in six states to protect children and families from radon hazards, the agency announced Thursday.

For the first time, HUD is now mandating that radon, a colorless, odorless, yet deadly gas, be considered part of its environmental review process. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year.

The grants were awarded to housing agencies in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Tennessee.

"Through this new policy, HUD will increase awareness and address the hazards posed by radon to the health and safety of families across America," said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. "These grants will help public housing agencies reduce the threats presented by radon exposure to families and children."

Though the new policy does not require testing, it does encourage local authorities to do it when conditions warrant, "as the most effective means by which site-specific levels of radon can be identified," a HUD news release said.

The agency said the new policy serves as an initial step in advancing radon awareness and mitigation in critical and radon prone areas nationwide.

The grants to public housing agencies are designed to help complex owners and managers test for and mitigate radon in the units that they manage.

In Illinois, Warren County Housing Authority received $600,000 to test for and mitigate radon in 129 units, 127 of which are on the ground floor of their buildings. Radon is typically found in the soil.

In Maryland, The Housing Authority of Prince George's County, which has a "moderate potential for elevated radon levels," will be awarded $450,678.00 to conduct radon testing in 143 units with plans to mitigate 73 units.

"This project is expected to protect approximately 430 persons," the HUD release said.

The Housing Authority of Kansas City will be awarded $508,274 to conduct radon testing and mitigation at 122 "scattered-site ground-level units that are occupied by families."

The Blair Housing Authority, located in Nebraska, will be awarded $442,858 to test for and mitigate radon in 10 developments that include 744 housing units.

"This project is expected to protect approximately 1,100 people, including children," HUD said.

The Columbiana Metropolitan Housing Authority in Ohio will be awarded $600,000 to test 598 residential units, of which 580 are ground floor units, and plans to mitigate 150 of them. HUD officials said about 800 people will benefit from this initiative.

The Maryville Housing Authority in Tennessee will be awarded $446,122 the Parkside, Eastpark, and McGhee properties, which have the highest potential for elevated radon levels, and where 96% of the units in these properties are at the ground level. The project is expected to protect 275 residents.

All told, HUD says the $3 million grant program will protect as many as 3,000 people, "including children, from risks posed by radon exposure," the agency said.

