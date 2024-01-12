Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 10:32 AM

FAA to increase oversight of Boeing's manufacturing after Alaska Airlines incident

By Doug Cunningham
The Federal Aviation Administration Friday announced "new and significant" oversight actions of Boeing aircraft production one day after it launched an investigation into the mid-flight loss of a door panel from a 737-9 Max passenger jet. Photo by NTSB/UPI
The Federal Aviation Administration Friday announced "new and significant" oversight actions of Boeing aircraft production one day after it launched an investigation into the mid-flight loss of a door panel from a 737-9 Max passenger jet. Photo by NTSB/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is acting to immediately increase oversight of Boeing's production and manufacturing after one of its aircraft lost its door plug mid-flight last week.

The "new and significant" actions, include an audit of the Boeing 737-9 Max production line as well as parts suppliers for the plane in order to evaluate Boeing's actual compliance with approved quality control procedures.

Advertisement

The FAA will also increase its monitoring of all 737-9 Max in-service events and assess safety risks related to delegated authority and quality oversight at Boeing.

That will include taking a look at options to possibly "move those functions under independent, third-party entities."

Related

"It is time to re-examine the delegation of authority and assess any associated safety risks," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement. "The grounding of the 737-9 and the multiple production-related issues identified in recent years require us to look at every option to reduce risk."

Whitaker added that the FAA is exploring using an independent third party to oversee Boeing's own inspections and quality control system.

The increased FAA oversight comes a day after the FAA announced an investigation into Boeing, following the door panel incident on one of its Boeing 737-9 Max planes to determine whether the company failed to ensure that its finished airliners were in compliance with the agency's regulations.

Advertisement

The FAA also moved to ground 171 of the 737-9 Max planes after the incident that occurred as the flight from Portland, Ore., to Ontario, Calif., was about 16,000 feet in the air after takeoff.

"The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 MAX to service," the FAA said.

Latest Headlines

SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Investment bank Morgan Stanley and a former executive abused the trust of customers while committing multiyear fraud worth millions of dollars, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Republican and a Democrat said Thursday they are introducing a bill in the U.S. House that would provide legal protection to civilian pilots who report unidentified aerial phenomena.
Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Public health authorities issued a boil-water advisory in Mississippi's capital city and surrounding areas after water test samples came back positive for E. coli.
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $3 million to public housing agencies in six states to protect children and families from radon hazards, the agency announced Thursday.
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The United States is losing tourists to other countries due to excessive wait times for visas and security screenings, according to a new study commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association.
SAVE plan borrowers to receive early student loan forgiveness starting in February
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SAVE plan borrowers to receive early student loan forgiveness starting in February
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Friday that it would next month start forgiving student loans of borrowers involved in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan who paid payments for 10 years.
Wholesale inflation fell 0.1% in December, up 1% for 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wholesale inflation fell 0.1% in December, up 1% for 2023
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices declined to end 2023 but was up overall for the year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to tout economic gains in Allentown
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania Friday to highlight economic recovery in Allentown as jobs, public and private investments, and small business creation experineced a rebound under his administration.
New George Soros-backed, Democratic PAC aims to turn Texas blue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New George Soros-backed, Democratic PAC aims to turn Texas blue
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A new group, run by alums of Beto O'Rourke's 2022 presidential campaign and funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros, has emerged this election cycle to take on the age-old challenge of turning Texas blue.
Ohio grand jury decides against indicting woman who suffered miscarriage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ohio grand jury decides against indicting woman who suffered miscarriage
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio grand jury has decided against indicting a Black woman who suffered a miscarriage with felony abuse of a corpse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement