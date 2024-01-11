Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 3:56 PM

VA's new life insurance program issues $950M to 31,000 veterans in first year

By Ehren Wynder

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday said more than 31,000 veterans have benefited from its new life insurance program in its first year.

VALife, which first launched in January 2023, has to-date issued more than $950 million in coverage to 31,400 veterans, the VA said in a release.

Advertisement

The new program is the first revamped VA life insurance program in 50 years and expanded life insurance to millions of veterans. All veterans ages 80 or younger with any level of service-related disability have guaranteed acceptance into the program.

"All veterans deserve to know that their families will have financial support when they pass away," Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said in a statement. "VALife helps make that happen, providing well-earned peace of mind to veterans and their families nationwide."

Related

VALife provides eligible veterans up to $40,000 in coverage. There is no time limit to apply, and there is no health requirement to apply.

Under the VA's previous program, Service-Disabled Veterans Insurance, most veterans could only receive up to $10,000 in coverage. Veterans also had to be in good health, except for a service-related disability, and apply within two years of receiving their disability rating.

Advertisement

Veterans can switch from S-DVI to VALife at any time, but veterans who apply before Dec. 31, 2025 can retain S-DVI coverage during the two-year waiting period for the VALife death benefit to go into effect.

The VA in November said it set all-time records for care and benefits delivered to veterans. In the fiscal year 2023, the VA delivered more than 116 million health care appointments, provided $163 billion in earned benefits and provided $1.5 trillion in life insurance coverage to 5.6 million policyholders, including new coverage awarded through VALife.

The VA attributed most of these achievements to health care and benefits expansion under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August 2022. That act expanded VA benefits for veterans who faced exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances.

In FY2023, the VA's workforce also grew at its fastest rate in 15 years with more than 400,000 Veterans Health Administration employees and more than 32,000 Veterans Benefits Administration employees, the largest workforce ever seen in VA history.

Latest Headlines

Gaza supporters to march Saturday in Washington, share stories of war victims
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Gaza supporters to march Saturday in Washington, share stories of war victims
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The American Muslim Task Force for Palestine will hold a March on Washington Saturday, featuring speakers who have been affected by the violence in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Thursday in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump following a bomb threat at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron. Trump was allowed to address the court.
Ex-cardinal in sexual assault case declared unfit to stand trial in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Ex-cardinal in sexual assault case declared unfit to stand trial in Wisconsin
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A sexual assault case against one of the most prominent Catholic leaders in the United States was suspended Wednesday on the grounds he was unfit to stand trial.
Man pleads guilty in 2022 knifing of NYPD officers on New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man pleads guilty in 2022 knifing of NYPD officers on New Year's Eve
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The man who attacked three NYPD officers with an 18-inch kukri knife at a 2022 New Year's Eve Times Square security checkpoint pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of attempted murder and assault,
House progressives, conservatives criticize Biden's national security proposal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House progressives, conservatives criticize Biden's national security proposal
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- While the Senate negotiates President Biden's supplemental national security package, Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives drew red lines Thursday that could make the package harder to pass.
Flights spike ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Flights spike ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday is supposed to be the busiest travel day heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Pentagon Inspector General to review handling of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon Inspector General to review handling of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- According to a Wednesday memo, the Pentagon's Inspector General will examine actions related to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent unannounced hospitalization.
FAA investigates Boeing after recent panel blowout on 737-9 Max aircraft
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA investigates Boeing after recent panel blowout on 737-9 Max aircraft
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it launched an investigation into Boeing after a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight on one of its passenger jets.
Robots help reimagine kitchen technology at CES 2024
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Robots help reimagine kitchen technology at CES 2024
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Exhibitors at the 2024 CES showed off technology that could help simplify complicated tasks in the kitchen. Some of these new inventions could change the way people grow and prepare food at home.
Hunter Biden to face federal arraignment on tax charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden to face federal arraignment on tax charges
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden will face a federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday on a nine-count indictment on tax-related charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Judge paves way for first nitrogen hypoxia execution set for Jan. 25
Judge paves way for first nitrogen hypoxia execution set for Jan. 25
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement