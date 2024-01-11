Trending
Flights spike ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Dana Forsythe
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks at a Metrolink train station in St. Louis, Ill., on July 31, 2023. On Thursday, Buttigieg warned travelers to leave plenty of time at airports ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday is supposed to be the busiest travel day heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Buttigieg advised travelers to leave plenty of time and check out passenger protection info at the nation's airports in a post on X.

He also shared a graph, which shows flights were expected to peak Thursday with 46,288 trips. That number is expected to dip to a little over 45,000 flights on Friday and 34,500 on Saturday before climbing back up after the holiday on Tuesday.

There were 13,341 flights that were delayed as of 2 p.m. EST Thursday in addition to 1,062 cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

Nationwide, United Airlines led the carriers with the most cancellations with 194 and another 137 delays. Alaska Airlines came in second with 158 canceled flights. Seattle's Tacoma International Airport had the heaviest back up with 52 cancellations and 40 delayed flights.

Scattered snow is set to begin in the upper North West and spread through the center of the country before settling in and around areas of Illinois, Kansas and Michigan, according to Weather.com.

Forecasters said the combination of heavy snow and strong winds will reduce visibility and make for dangerous travel conditions.

Winter Storm Gerri is expected to move from the West midweek into the Great Lakes and southeastern Canada this weekend.

