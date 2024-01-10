Trending
Jan. 10, 2024 / 5:52 PM / Updated at 1:51 PM

Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort

By Sheri Walsh

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A skier was killed and three others were injured in an avalanche Wednesday that struck an upper ski run and shut down the Palisades Tahoe resort in California.

The tragedy happened after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the Lake Tahoe area.

"A male skier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by Tahoe Forest Hospital. Three other skiers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were released after initial treatment," Palisades Resort reported in an updated statement Wednesday.

Palisades Tahoe Ski Patrol and more than 100 resort personnel, members of the public and avalanche rescue dog teams helped in the search effort after the avalanche hit at 9:30 a.m. PST above the GS gully area of KT-22, according to the resort.

"At this point in time, we are able to confirm that one male has passed away as a result of the avalanche," Sgt. David Smith, public information officer with the Placer County Sheriff's Office, told reporters.

No other missing persons have been reported, according to deputies, and the search has been called off.

Deputies said the avalanche debris field is approximately 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep. No word on when the ski resort will reopen. The cause of the avalanche is under investigation.

The deadly avalanche Wednesday hit during a strong storm, which is expected to drop more than a foot of snow on much of the Sierra Nevada mountains this week.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe area through Thursday morning, with 12 to 18 inches of snow expected above 7,000 feet, west of Highway 89, according to the National Weather Service. It also warned of gusting 50-mph winds at the lower elevations and up to 110-mph winds along the Sierra ridges.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible," the NWS warned. "Very cold temperatures settling in tonight may prolong travel issues."

