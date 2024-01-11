U.S consumer prices up 0.3% in December, 3.4% annually

Consumer Price Index inflation rose 3.4% o nan annual basis and was up 0.3% in December, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera Ulashkevich

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Consumer Prices jumped by more than expected in December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% from November to December and was up 3.4% on a yearly basis, before seasonal adjustment, Advertisement

The increase was slightly more than economists' expectations of a 3.2% yearly rise and outpacing the 3.1% year-to-year rise in November.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices was up 0.3% from December and 3.9% on a yearly basis.

"Indexes which increased in December include shelter, motor vehicle insurance, and medical care. The index for household furnishings and operations and the index for personal care were among those that decreased over the month," the BLS said.

In November consumer prices measured by the CPI rose 0.1%, up 3.1% from year-ago levels. That increase was in line with Dow Jones economists' forecasts, but it was lower than the CPI increase reported for October.

Inflation has cooled substantially since last year, but the level is still hovering higher than the 2% Federal reserve target.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in December that speculation about interest rate cuts was premature, but "considerable progress" has been made in reducing high inflation while maintaining a strong labor market.

Advertisement

Should the Fed begin interest rate cuts too soon, it risks re-igniting inflation. But continuing to hold interest rates high comes with its own risk of possibly triggering an economic downturn.

In November the Fed chose to leave interest rates unchanged. Powell said Dec. 1 that the Fed was prepared to tighten money policy further with more interest rate hikes "if it becomes appropriate to do so" based on economic data.