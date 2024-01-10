Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 6:35 PM

Affordable Care Act reaches 'major milestone' with 20M now enrolled for new year

By Mike Heuer
President Joe Biden (pictured at an August health-care cost announcement at the White House) praised Wednesday's news that the Affordable Care Act had reached a milestone with more than 20 million people having signed up for the program for 2024. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
President Joe Biden (pictured at an August health-care cost announcement at the White House) praised Wednesday's news that the Affordable Care Act had reached a milestone with more than 20 million people having signed up for the program for 2024. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Affordable Care Act has reached a "major milestone," with more than 20 million people having signed up for the program for 2024 with six days still left during its annual enrollment period, White House officials announced Wednesday.

The 20 million sign-ups are a record for the ACA program that became active in 2014. The enrollment period for 2024 ends Tuesday and has been open since Nov. 1.

"Millions of Americans are saving hundreds or thousands of dollars each year on health insurance premiums," President Joe Biden said Wednesday, adding that people can visit HealthCare.gov to find a plan for $10 per month.

The record number of ACA participants includes 3.7 million people who signed up for ACA healthcare plans for the first time as of Dec. 23, officials at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Wednesday.

The 3.7 million new enrollees represent 18 percent of total ACA sign-ups so far, while the remaining 16.6 million are returning participants who had ACA policies in 2023, according to CMS.

CMS officials said residents in 32 states can sign up for ACA health insurance plans at HealthCare.gov while others can access coverage through their respective state marketplaces.

"More people with access to preventive care means a healthier country and lower health care costs across the board," said Xavier Becerra, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary. "Quality health care gives people the peace of mind they need to participate fully in their communities [and] spend time with those they love."

In the White House statement, Biden also took aim at Republican opposition to the program. And, he noted, former President Donald Trump tried but failed to repeal the act, as well.

A repeal, Biden said, would end Medicaid coverage for millions and "return to the days when insurance companies had free rein to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions, and charge women more than men."

"That would be a catastrophe for families who would face skyrocketing health care costs," Biden said. "I won't let it happen on my watch."

Those who use HealthCare.gov to sign up for health insurance coverage have three or more plans from which to choose. Plan options are standardized to help tailor policies for individuals' needs, CMS officials said.

Consumers have through Monday to sign up for health insurance plans through HealthCare.gov that would take effect on Feb. 1. Respective state-based ACA marketplaces have varying deadlines for obtaining coverage for 2024.

