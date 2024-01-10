Avalanche shuts Lake Tahoe ski resort for emergency search effort

1 of 2 | Palisades Tahoe resort in California shut down Wednesday after an avalanche struck one of the ski runs. Rescuers are searching the mountain as a winter storm in the Lake Tahoe area is expected to drop another foot of snow by Thursday. Photo by Leijurv/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Search crews are combing the mountain at a popular Lake Tahoe ski resort in California after an avalanche struck Wednesday morning during a winter storm. The avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe resort in Olympic Valley hit at 9:30 a.m. PST above the GS gully area of KT-22, the resort said in a statement.

"Our patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day."

CNN reported that Cal Fire teams, according to a Cal Fire captain, responded to reports of "multiple people trapped."

While there are no confirmed reports of anyone missing or injured in the avalanche, Placer County Sheriff's deputies also responded to help rescuers, as lifts on both the Palisades and Alpine Meadows sides of the mountain were closed to skiers and snowboarders.

The avalanche hit Wednesday during a strong storm, which is expected to drop more than a foot of snow on much of the Sierra Nevada mountains this week.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe area through Thursday morning, with 12 to 18 inches of snow expected above 7,000 feet, west of Highway 89, according to the National Weather Service. It also warned of gusting 50-mph winds at the lower elevations and up to 110-mph winds along the Sierra ridges.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible," the NWS warned. "Very cold temperatures settling in tonight may prolong travel issues."

This is a developing story