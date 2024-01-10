Trending
Jan. 10, 2024 / 12:36 AM

White House: Bad weather diverts vice president's plane

By Darryl Coote
Vice President Kamala Harris walks off Air Force Two at Milwaukee International Airport in September. On Tuesday, her plane, en route from Atlanta, Ga., to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport because of bad weather. File Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/UPI
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Bad weather impacting the Eastern United States on Tuesday night diverted Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to Washington, D.C., the White House said.

The aircraft known as Air Force Two was en route from Atlanta, Ga., to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when inclement weather prompted it to be rerouted to Washington Dulles International Airport, Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement on X.

"Air Force Two landed safely at Dulles and all passengers are safe," she said.

The diversion came as the U.S. East Coast was slammed by severe winter storms on Tuesday, prompting several governors, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, to issue emergency proclamations.

"The safety and security of our residents is our top priority," Moore said in a statement Tuesday night as he declared a State of Preparedness for Maryland.

"Please remain vigilant, use common sense and have a plan in place, especially if you are in low-lying areas prone to flooding or where flooding is expected."

At least three people have died in the storms. And hundreds of thousands were without power, according to Poweroutage.us.

"Countless communities in the central and eastern U.S. are experiencing flooding, tornadoes and heavy snowfall as a powerful winter storm moves across the country," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"I urge everyone to follow the guidance of local officials."

