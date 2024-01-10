Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 11:11 AM

Education secretary to hold talks on anti-Semitism, Islamophobia at Dartmouth

By Clyde Hughes
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel to Dartmouth College to speak on anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on Wednesday. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel to Dartmouth College to speak on anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on Wednesday. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will speak on the rise of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on college campuses at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

According to the Education Department, Cardona will hold a roundtable discussion with students and Dartmouth President Sian Beilock at its Hanover campus at 2:15 p.m., Eastern.

Advertisement

Cardona will also host a news gaggle at approximately 3 p.m., Eastern after he meets with students at the college's Sanborn Library.

The topics of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on college campuses along with free speech rights have exploded since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 along with the country's ongoing military response.

Related

The Education Department has already launched investigations into nearly 60 elementary-secondary and post-secondary institutions for alleged anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents on their campuses.

The volatile topic has cost the former Harvard President Claudine Gay and the University of Pennsylvania ex-president Liz Magill their jobs after testifying in the House late last year after they tried to balance alleged threatening comments with free speech rights, along with keeping students safe.

In December, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce announced they would launch an investigation into the policies and disciplinary procedures at higher education institutions based on the testimony of Gay, Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, who also testified with Gay and Magill.

Advertisement

"We can't stand by and stand silent [in the wake of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents]," President Joe Biden said in November in announcing steps his administration was taking in the light of rising incidents.

"We must, without equivocation, denounce anti-Semitism. We must also, without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia."

Latest Headlines

CES 2024: Flying cars, transparent displays amaze consumers
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
CES 2024: Flying cars, transparent displays amaze consumers
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Transparent video screens bordering on holographic were unveiled at CES on Wednesday, as the technology is set to play a major role in personal and commuter transportation options in the near future.
Vicious winter storm leaves trail of death, destruction in several states
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Vicious winter storm leaves trail of death, destruction in several states
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A violent winter storm left a trail of destruction in several states as emergency responders surveyed the damage a day after tornadoes and blustering winds swept through parts of the Southeast, leaving three dead.
U.S. gas emissions declined 1.9% in 2023, still far off Paris Agreement goals
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. gas emissions declined 1.9% in 2023, still far off Paris Agreement goals
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States simultaneously reported shrinking greenhouse gas emissions and a growing economy for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but may still fall short of global and domestic climate goals.
X: Compromised phone number caused SEC hack that led to false bitcoin post
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
X: Compromised phone number caused SEC hack that led to false bitcoin post
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Social media platform X said that the Security and Exchange Commission's account was compromised due to a third party gaining access to a related phone number.
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The family of a British man killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash five years ago are to receive a $100 million compensation payout from Airbus and the operators of the flight.
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia have identified a deceased fisherman as the prime suspect in the deaths of three people who were killed during what has become known as the Colonial Parkway Murders of the 1980s.
White House: Bad weather diverts vice president's plane
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House: Bad weather diverts vice president's plane
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Bad weather impacting the Eastern United States on Tuesday night diverted Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to Washington, D.C., the White House said.
Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, dies at 78
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, dies at 78
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died at the age of 78.
House Republicans launch formal inquiry into Defense secretary's hospitalization
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House Republicans launch formal inquiry into Defense secretary's hospitalization
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The GOP-led House Armed Services Committee launched a formal inquiry Tuesday into Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization and the Pentagon's failure to inform the Biden administration of his condition.
In Tel Aviv, Blinken announces U.N. effort to help return Palestinians home to Gaza
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In Tel Aviv, Blinken announces U.N. effort to help return Palestinians home to Gaza
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said displaced Palestinians must be permitted to return to their homes in the Gaza when the timing is right and announced Israel had agreed to a plan that could allow that to happen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
Labor Dept. rule restores requirements to classify workers as independent contractors
Labor Dept. rule restores requirements to classify workers as independent contractors
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement