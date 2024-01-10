Alaska, United cancel hundreds of Boeing 737-9 Max flights

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Monday they had recovered the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, in Cedar Hills, Ore. Photo by NTSB | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines on Wednesday canceled hundreds of flights relying on Boeing's 737-9 Max airliner as inspections continue in the wake of Alaska Flight 1282's fuselage panel blowout Friday. Alaska Airlines officials said between 110 and 150 flight cancellations will occur every day through Saturday. Advertisement

"We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancellations due to these aircraft being out of service," Alaska Airlines officials said in a statement Wednesday. "The safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority."

Alaska Airlines officials said the flights will resume only after each aircraft has undergone an inspection and met FAA and airline standards.

Before undertaking the inspections, Alaska Airlines said it first must have:

FAA and Boeing inspection protocols for the 737-9 Max aircraft.

FAA-detailed inspection processes to ensure the airline complies with the federal agency's airworthiness directive.

Detailed inspection instructions to provide to its maintenance technicians.

United Airlines officials on Wednesday also announced the cancellation of all of that airline's more than 100 flights that were scheduled to use its Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft. Some flights will be rescheduled pending changes to other types of aircraft in the United fleet.

The FAA on Tuesday grounded all Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft that have a so-called plug door until the agency can determine how to address the potential problem of other fuselage plugs blowing out while in flight.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost a plug panel on the rear fuselage of a 737-9 Max airliner several minutes after taking off from the airport in Portland, Ore., on Friday. No one was injured, but the incident triggered a mass grounding of the 737-9 Max after the flight returned to the Portland airport.

Subsequent inspections of other 737-9 Max aircraft showed many had loose bolts holding in similar plugs, which can be placed in different locations as needed by respective airlines.