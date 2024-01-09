Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 7:37 PM

Social media platform X to introduce peer-to-peer payments

Company says it now is focused on video posts

By Patrick Hilsman
X has announced that it will introduce peer-to-peer payments. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
X has announced that it will introduce peer-to-peer payments. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will introduce peer-to-peer payments, new AI-powered advertisement tools and expand partnerships with content creators, the company said Tuesday.

In a blog post, the company described itself as a "video-first platform" and laid out major changes for the upcoming year.

"In December alone, people watched 130 years' worth of videos 30 minutes or longer," the company said.

The company also said it would partner with more creators to produce content for the platform.

The company also says its revenue-sharing program has been successful, with more than 80,000 creators being paid. The company said that it would continue in the future.

In September, the company announced that it would start collecting biometric data on subscribers.

Saying that "X continues to be the top platform for curious and influential people worldwide, who use it daily to follow their passions," the company said it views X as a force for change.

"We saw various cultural events and movements that showcased the irreplaceable nature of X and the unwavering loyalty of our lively communities," the company said in Tuesday's statement, citing the so-called "Barbenheimer" film cultural event, the OpenAI saga, Nicki Minaj's "Gag City" and more.

"By combining a public, live platform with the most engaged and influential users, we create a strong force for change," the company said.

