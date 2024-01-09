Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 2:13 PM

JetBlue's Joanna Geraghty makes history as first woman to lead major U.S. airline

By Dana Forsythe
JetBlue's chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, will become the airline's CEO in mid-February. Photo courtesy of JetBlue
JetBlue's chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, will become the airline's CEO in mid-February. Photo courtesy of JetBlue

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- JetBlue's president and chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty will become CEO in February, making her the first woman to lead a major U.S. airline, the company said Tuesday.

The JetBlue board voted unanimously voted give Geraghty the job, effective Feb. 12, according to a press release. She will replace Robin Hayes, who said he is leaving to focus on his health and well-being.

Advertisement

The chair of JetBlue's board, Peter Boneparth. called Geraghty a "proven strategic leader," adding she was the right choice to carry JetBlue forward.

Geraghty's has spent nearly 20 years at JetBlue, serving as the company's executive vice president, customer experience, responsible for airports, customer support and in-flight service.

Related

She also held the roles of executive vice president and chief people officer, as well as vice president, associate general counsel and director, litigation and regulatory affairs.

According to the Women of Aviation, a not-for-profit think tank dedicated to advancing gender balance in the air and space industry, 8% of the CEOs for the world's top 100 airlines were women in 2022.

The change comes as a proposed merger between Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways is faces challenges from the Department of Justice on possible antitrust grounds.

Advertisement

The DOJ has argued that the merger would lead to increased prices and reduced competition in the airline industry. Closing arguments in the case were made in Boston in early December.

In July 2023, JetBlue cut ties with American Airlines, after a federal judge in May ordered the two carriers to end the agreement over antitrust laws.

JetBlue announced the intended $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit in 2022. Founded in 1990, Florida-based Spirit Airlines bills itself as an ultra-low-cost carrier. Its board of directors has voted in favor of the merger.

According to the Washington Post, a merger with Spirit would make JetBlue the United States' sixth-largest airline.

Latest Headlines

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez asserts his innocence on Senate floor
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez asserts his innocence on Senate floor
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Fighting for his political life and possibly to avoid jail time, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, denying federal charges that he took bribes from Qatar.
Labor Dept. rule restores requirements to classify workers as independent contractors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor Dept. rule restores requirements to classify workers as independent contractors
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Labor Department issued a final rule on Tuesday that tightens the way businesses can classify employees as independent contractors, wiping out a Trump-era rule that loosened those rules for companies.
Meta to hide content on self-harm, eating disorders from teens' feeds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta to hide content on self-harm, eating disorders from teens' feeds
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Meta on Tuesday announced new policies to restrict teens from viewing content related to self-harm and eating disorders on Facebook and Instagram.
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge asked Donald Trump's attorney Tuesday whether a president can order the assassination of a political opponent and still be shielded from prosecution.
CES 2024: Artificial intelligence, smart grills enter the kitchen
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CES 2024: Artificial intelligence, smart grills enter the kitchen
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Computer powered grills and A.I.-infused smart appliances were just some of the eye-catching kitchen inventions that drew attention at CES 2024 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
National Association of Realtors president resigns over blackmail threat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
National Association of Realtors president resigns over blackmail threat
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The leadership of the National Association of Realtors took another hit on Monday when President Tracy Kasper resigned as the result of a blackmail threat.
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A fourth batch of court documents connected to disgraced financier and sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein has been released.
Marine Corps commandant undergoes open heart surgery
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Marine Corps commandant undergoes open heart surgery
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith was recovering at the hospital Monday night following successful open heart surgery, officials said.
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor who admitted to sending sensitive information about U.S. military to China in exchange for less than $15,000 has been sentenced to more than two years' imprisonment, the Justice Department said.
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a newly remodeled hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday injured at least 21 people, fire officials said as pictures from the scene showed streets littered with blown-out glass and debris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement