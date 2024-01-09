Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 12:53 PM

Labor Dept. rule restores requirements to classify workers as independent contractors

By Clyde Hughes
Lyft and Uber brand logos show up on the dashboard of a car near LaGuardia Airport on February 26, 2023, in New York City. The Labor Department tightened a new rule on how independent contractors can be identified, like the drivers used by the two companies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lyft and Uber brand logos show up on the dashboard of a car near LaGuardia Airport on February 26, 2023, in New York City. The Labor Department tightened a new rule on how independent contractors can be identified, like the drivers used by the two companies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Labor Department issued a final rule on Tuesday that tightens the way businesses can classify employees as independent contractors, wiping out a Trump-era rule that loosened those rules for companies.

The department said the changes are meant to protect workers from wage theft, prevent some businesses to using the designation as an advantage over businesses that fully hire workers, and extend federal employee protections.

Advertisement

"Misclassifying employees as independent contractors is a serious issue that deprives workers of basic rights and protections," Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su said in a statement.

"This rule will help protect workers, especially those facing the greatest risk of exploitation, by making sure they are classified properly and that they receive the wages they've earned."

Related

The so-called "independent contractor" rule returns the six-factor review that was once in use to determine a worker's status.

According to the Labor Department, those factors include a worker's relationship with the employer, the financial stake and nature of any resources a worker has invested in the work, the degree of permanence of the working relationship, the degree of control an employer has over the person's work, whether the work the person does is essential to the employee's business, and a factor regarding the worker's skill and initiative.

Advertisement

The Labor Department said the rule, initially proposed in 2022, rescinds the 2021 rule that it believes did not square with judicial precedent. That rule gave the workers a level of control over their work and the ability to profit from their position with personal investment as the primary factor in determining if they were independent contractors.

Uber said in a statement that the new rule did not change the way it operates and will not impact the current classification of its employees.

"Drivers across the country have made it overwhelmingly clear -- in their comments on this rule and in survey after survey -- that they do not want to lose the unique independence they enjoy," Uber said.

Uber's rival Lyft said they are still reviewing the new rule but it appears to be guidelines similar to that of the Obama administration and did not believe it presented a material change in operations as well.

DoorDash, one of the country's top online food delivery services, reacted the same way, saying it does not appear the new rule will affect the independence of their drivers.

"We will continue to engage with the Department of Labor, Congress and other stakeholders to find solutions that ensure Dashers maintain their flexibility while gaining access to new benefits and protections," DoorDash said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Meta to hide content on self-harm, eating disorders from teens' feeds
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Meta to hide content on self-harm, eating disorders from teens' feeds
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Meta on Tuesday announced new policies to restrict teens from viewing content related to self-harm and eating disorders on Facebook and Instagram.
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge asked Donald Trump's attorney Tuesday whether a president can order the assassination of a political opponent and still be shielded from prosecution.
CES 2024: Artificial intelligence, smart grills enter the kitchen
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CES 2024: Artificial intelligence, smart grills enter the kitchen
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Computer powered grills and A.I.-infused smart appliances were just some of the eye-catching kitchen inventions that drew attention at CES 2024 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
National Association of Realtors president resigns over blackmail threat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
National Association of Realtors president resigns over blackmail threat
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The leadership of the National Association of Realtors took another hit on Monday when President Tracy Kasper resigned as the result of a blackmail threat.
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A fourth batch of court documents connected to disgraced financier and sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein has been released.
Marine Corps commandant undergoes open heart surgery
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Marine Corps commandant undergoes open heart surgery
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith was recovering at the hospital Monday night following successful open heart surgery, officials said.
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor who admitted to sending sensitive information about U.S. military to China in exchange for less than $15,000 has been sentenced to more than two years' imprisonment, the Justice Department said.
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a newly remodeled hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday injured at least 21 people, fire officials said as pictures from the scene showed streets littered with blown-out glass and debris.
White House voices support for defense secretary despite not knowing about hospitalization
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House voices support for defense secretary despite not knowing about hospitalization
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Lloyd Austin will remain secretary of defense, the White House said, as the Biden administration voiced its support for the Pentagon head despite being left in the dark three days last week about his hospitalization.
Florida police arrest suspect in deadly pre-Christmas mall shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida police arrest suspect in deadly pre-Christmas mall shooting
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Florida have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting at a crowded Ocala shopping mall that killed a man and injured a woman two days before Christmas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement