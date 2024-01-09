Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 7:49 AM

National Association of Realtors president resigns over blackmail threat

By Clyde Hughes
The National Association of Realtors said its president resigned from the organization on Monday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
The National Association of Realtors said its president resigned from the organization on Monday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- National Association of Realtors President Tracy Kasper announced her resignation, citing a blackmail threat made against her.

The NAR said in a statement said the alleged blackmailer threatened to disclose a "past personal non-financial matter" about Kasper if she did not "compromise" her position. The NAR said Kasper, instead, informed law enforcement about the threat and resigned.

Advertisement

"It is with a mix of gratitude and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as your president effective immediately," Kasper said. "In doing so, it gives our leadership team the ability to take the reins and forge forward in effecting the change that we all have worked so hard over the past few months to begin."

The NAR did not provide any further details on the threat but said Kasper felt that under the circumstances "it was best for the organization that she step down."

Related

"As president and a long-time member of NAR, I always have put the interests of NAR first," Kasper said in a statement. "As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interest of the NAR first."

Advertisement

The NAR said Kevin Sears, the association's current president-elect, would replace Kasper as president.

Kasper, an Iowa realtor, took on the role after her predecessor Kenny Parcell resigned in mid-2023 after a media report documented charges that he sexually harassed female coworkers.

In November, NAR CEO Bob Goldberg resigned following a ruling by a Kansas City jury that found that the NAR and several of the nation's largest real estate brokers colluded to inflate real estate commissions.

The NAR, which was ordered to pay $1.8 million in damages to homeowners, said it would appeal the ruling.

Latest Headlines

Natural disasters cost world $250B in 2023, German insurer says
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Natural disasters cost world $250B in 2023, German insurer says
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Natural disasters cost world nations $250 billion in 2023 as climate change churned up dangerous and deadly weather across the globe, according to a study released Thursday.
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A fourth batch of court documents connected to disgraced financier and sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein has been released.
Marine Corps commandant undergoes open heart surgery
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Marine Corps commandant undergoes open heart surgery
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith was recovering at the hospital Monday night following successful open heart surgery, officials said.
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor who admitted to sending sensitive information about U.S. military to China in exchange for less than $15,000 has been sentenced to more than two years' imprisonment, the Justice Department said.
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a newly remodeled hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday injured at least 21 people, fire officials said as pictures from the scene showed streets littered with blown-out glass and debris.
White House voices support for defense secretary despite not knowing about hospitalization
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House voices support for defense secretary despite not knowing about hospitalization
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Lloyd Austin will remain secretary of defense, the White House said, as the Biden administration voiced its support for the Pentagon head despite being left in the dark three days last week about his hospitalization.
Florida police arrest suspect in deadly pre-Christmas mall shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida police arrest suspect in deadly pre-Christmas mall shooting
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Florida have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting at a crowded Ocala shopping mall that killed a man and injured a woman two days before Christmas.
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election case alleges DA benefited from 'improper' relationship
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election case alleges DA benefited from 'improper' relationship
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis over an alleged "improper" relationship with the lead prosecutor.
Driver arrested after crashing into White House complex
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Driver arrested after crashing into White House complex
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A driver was in police custody Thursday night after crashing his vehicle into an exterior gate of the White House complex, the U.S. Secret Service said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel for 4th time since start of war
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel for 4th time since start of war
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel, ahead of key meetings Tuesday, where he is expected to discuss Israel's next phase in its war against Hamas and the protection of civilians in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
Energy Department praises technical advance in next-generation heat pumps
Pope Francis warns of civilian killings in Ukraine, Gaza; condemns surrogacy
Pope Francis warns of civilian killings in Ukraine, Gaza; condemns surrogacy
Head of China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle arm detained by authorities
Head of China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle arm detained by authorities
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement