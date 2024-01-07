Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2024 / 2:23 PM

Florida woman jailed on murder charges since 2022 is pregnant

By Adam Schrader
A woman jailed in Florida on murder changes since 2022 is pregnant, prompting an investigation into possible rape or sexual assault. Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County
A woman jailed in Florida on murder changes since 2022 is pregnant, prompting an investigation into possible rape or sexual assault. Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A woman jailed in Florida on murder changes since 2022 is pregnant, prompting an investigation into possible rape or sexual assault.

Daisy Link, 28, has been held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County since 2022, when she was charged with second-degree murder. Her lawyers contend Link fired a single shot at her partner to protect herself in a domestic violence incident. The case has not yet gone to trial.

Advertisement

"We don't know what's going to happen to her. But we do know Daisy should not be four months pregnant," said Crystal Barreto, Daisy Link's sister, told CBS News.

Barreto said that her sister had called her from the jail to tell her she was pregnant and had been sexually assaulted, but that the hospital "never tried to give my sister a rape treatment." She said her sister did not name the man who attacked her.

Related

"The care, safety and rehabilitation of all those in our custody remains our top priority," corrections officials said to CBS News. "While there is no evidence of sexual battery against our inmate at this time, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are currently under active investigation."

Advertisement

But Barreto said officials are not doing enough to investigate what happened to her sister. She told NBC News that when Link had tried telling jail officials she was pregnant, they mocked her and suggested she got pregnant by "aliens."

"My sister is a human being," Barreto said. "She deserves a right to due process. She deserves a right for this to be investigated and that unborn child also deserves a fighting chance and for medical care and to be properly care for."

Meanwhile, Link's lawyer Marlene Montaner dismissed "implausible" reports that Link became pregnant by a male inmate passing his semen to her through an air duct.

Even so, "no matter how you slice this for them, at the end, they are at fault for her pregnancy," Montaner said.

"Nobody should come out pregnant in jail. This is really ridiculous," Barreto said. "We're just very worried about Daisy and her well-being, her safety and the safety of her unborn child."

Latest Headlines

High ranking TSA official arrested for forgery
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
High ranking TSA official arrested for forgery
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A top-ranking Transportation Security Administration official has been arrested on charges of exploiting a family member with dementia.
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
U.S. News // 2 days ago
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Embattled NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre announced his resignation Friday as a trial gets underway in New York accusing him and other executives of using funds from the gun right's organization as a "personal piggy bank."
Full subway service restored after NYC train collision caused days of disruption
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Full subway service restored after NYC train collision caused days of disruption
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has resumed service to train lines impacted by a collision Thursday that caused days of disruption in New York City.
Trump campaigns in Iowa with sharp lead on Republican rivals
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump campaigns in Iowa with sharp lead on Republican rivals
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in Iowa over the weekend with a devastating lead on his opponents and just over a week until the state's Republican caucus.
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alaska Airlines clears 18 737 Max-9 aircraft for service after grounding fleet
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines on Saturday cleared 18 Boeing 737-9 Max-9 airliners to return to service while investigators examine the rest of the fleet to determine why a fuselage side panel blew out mid-flight.
Biden accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday accepted an invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver his State of the Union address on March 7.
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The wife of a billionaire donor who accused former Harvard President Claudine Gay of plagiarism and called for her resignation now faces her own plagiarism accusations.
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A woman died and three others were injured in a pair of hit-and-run accidents caused by the same driver near Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., according to police.
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to 14 months in prison and four years probation for his role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man.
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The FBI announced Saturday it has arrested three fugitives in Florida charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
Pentagon: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement