Florida woman jailed on murder charges since 2022 is pregnant

A woman jailed in Florida on murder changes since 2022 is pregnant, prompting an investigation into possible rape or sexual assault. Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A woman jailed in Florida on murder changes since 2022 is pregnant, prompting an investigation into possible rape or sexual assault. Daisy Link, 28, has been held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County since 2022, when she was charged with second-degree murder. Her lawyers contend Link fired a single shot at her partner to protect herself in a domestic violence incident. The case has not yet gone to trial. Advertisement

"We don't know what's going to happen to her. But we do know Daisy should not be four months pregnant," said Crystal Barreto, Daisy Link's sister, told CBS News.

Barreto said that her sister had called her from the jail to tell her she was pregnant and had been sexually assaulted, but that the hospital "never tried to give my sister a rape treatment." She said her sister did not name the man who attacked her.

"The care, safety and rehabilitation of all those in our custody remains our top priority," corrections officials said to CBS News. "While there is no evidence of sexual battery against our inmate at this time, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are currently under active investigation."

Advertisement

But Barreto said officials are not doing enough to investigate what happened to her sister. She told NBC News that when Link had tried telling jail officials she was pregnant, they mocked her and suggested she got pregnant by "aliens."

"My sister is a human being," Barreto said. "She deserves a right to due process. She deserves a right for this to be investigated and that unborn child also deserves a fighting chance and for medical care and to be properly care for."

Meanwhile, Link's lawyer Marlene Montaner dismissed "implausible" reports that Link became pregnant by a male inmate passing his semen to her through an air duct.

Even so, "no matter how you slice this for them, at the end, they are at fault for her pregnancy," Montaner said.

"Nobody should come out pregnant in jail. This is really ridiculous," Barreto said. "We're just very worried about Daisy and her well-being, her safety and the safety of her unborn child."