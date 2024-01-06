Biden accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on March 7

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday accepted an invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver his State of the Union address on March 7.
Johnson extended the invitation in a letter to Biden sent Friday, writing, "In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union."