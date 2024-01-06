FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack

Jonathan Pollock, charged with assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon, has been captured along with two other Jan. 6 fugitives, the FBI said Saturday. Photo provided by FBI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The FBI announced Saturday it has arrested three fugitives in Florida charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The FBI's Tampa Field Office in a post on X said it arrested Jan. 6 fugitives Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III. Advertisement

Agents arrested the three fugitives at a ranch in Groveland, Fla. The FBI did not give details on how the three were arrested. They are expected to appear in federal court in Ocala, Fla., on Monday.

The arrests came on the third anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were trying to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

Jonathan Pollock was charged with assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon. Authorities have been searching for him since 2021, according to an FBI press release.

"Jonathan Pollock grappled with another officer and swung his arm to strike the officer while another rioter simultaneously swung at the officer with a flagpole," the release stated. "Hutchinson kicked the line of police officers, and Jonathan Pollock seized a riot shield, which he thrust into an officer's throat and face before thrusting the shield towards another officer."

Advertisement

Olivia Pollock, who is Jonathan Pollock's sister, and Hutchinson were arrested and charged in 2021 with assaulting law enforcement and other crimes. Authorities said they both removed their ankle monitors in March 2023 and disappeared before they were scheduled to appear in court.

Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock have pleaded not guilty. Jonathan Pollock has not entered a formal plea.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 people have been charged with crimes associated with the attack on the Capitol. Over 700 of those defendants have pled guilty -- a majority of them for misdemeanors that carry minimal prison time -- and more than 100 were convicted at trial.

Thousands of images are still plastered on the FBI's most wanted site for people accused of participating in the attack. And more than 80 people are still wanted for acts of violence at the Capitol.