Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2024 / 11:24 AM

Alaska Airlines grounds 737 Max-9 fleet after in-flight side panel blowout

By Mike Heuer
Alaska Airlines says it has grounded its fleet of 65 Boeing 747 Max 9 passenger jetliners after a side panel blew out of the fuselage during a flight from Portland, Ore., on Friday. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA
Alaska Airlines says it has grounded its fleet of 65 Boeing 747 Max 9 passenger jetliners after a side panel blew out of the fuselage during a flight from Portland, Ore., on Friday. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines' fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 Max-9 airliners remained grounded Saturday as investigators attempted to determine why a fuselage side panel blew out during a flight from Portland, Ore.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost a panel on its rear fuselage shortly after taking off from Portland International Airport on Friday, causing a pressurization problem and forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing at the Portland airport at about 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The flight was carrying 171 passengers and six flight crew while on its way from Portland to Ontario, Calif. No injuries were reported.

"We have taken the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement. "Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspection."

Related

The maintenance and safety inspection should take a few days to complete, Minicucci said.

"We are working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred [Friday] and will share updates as more information is available," he said.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident. Minicucci said the airline is cooperating the federal safety investigation.

Advertisement

FAA officials said Flight 1282 experienced the problem about 20 minutes after taking off from Portland while flying at 16,000 feet.

In China, officials there are considering grounding that nation's entire fleet of 737 aircraft in response to the Flight 1282 event, Bloomberg reported.

China previously grounded the same aircraft and halted receipt of the model following a pair of 747 Max crashes in 2018 that killed more than 300 people.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is monitoring the situation and might issue a mandate if necessary.

Latest Headlines

Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein was made public Friday.
Supreme Court to decide whether Trump is eligible to run in Colorado
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court to decide whether Trump is eligible to run in Colorado
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear a challenge to former President Donald Trump's ban from the Colorado primary ballot.
State Department offers reward for information on Hamas finance network
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
State Department offers reward for information on Hamas finance network
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $10 million to anyone who has information on key Hamas financiers.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues executive order barring gender care for minors
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues executive order barring gender care for minors
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order Friday barring gender surgery for minors in the state.
Rep. Steve Scalise to be absent a few weeks for cancer treatment
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Rep. Steve Scalise to be absent a few weeks for cancer treatment
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 ranking House Republican, is undergoing a stem cell-transplant as he battles cancer, his office said Friday.
Biden targets Trump, Jan. 6 rioters in first campaign speech of 2024
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden targets Trump, Jan. 6 rioters in first campaign speech of 2024
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A massive winter storm approaching the U.S. Northeast forced President Joe Biden to reschedule a Saturday speech in Philadelphia that cast former President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy.
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida venue canceled an event featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to commemorate the deadly Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol.
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New York's attorney general called for a judge to fine former President Donald Trump $370 million and permanently ban him from doing real estate business in the state.
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Embattled NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre announced his resignation Friday as a trial gets underway in New York accusing him and other executives of using funds from the gun right's organization as a "personal piggy bank."
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A huge four-alarm fire Friday engulfed the Elizabeth, N.J., industrial complex that once housed the historic Singer Sewing Machine factory. A city official said it could burn for hours if not days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
Third batch of Epstein documents reveals unsettling details
Analysts: Hezbollah reluctant to fall into Israel's all-out war trap in Lebanon
Analysts: Hezbollah reluctant to fall into Israel's all-out war trap in Lebanon
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
Florida venue cancels Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 event
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
New York AG asks judge to fine Trump $370M in civil fraud case
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre resigns amid trial over misuse of funds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement