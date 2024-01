An unruly passenger claiming to be the "devil" caused a JetBlue flight bound for Boston to be diverted to Orlando on Friday morning. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An unruly passenger claiming to be the "devil" caused a flight bound for Boston to be diverted to Orlando on Friday morning. According to WCVB, JetBlue flight 170 took off from Fort Lauderdale just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and was set to land in Boston just after midnight.

Several passengers who were on the diverted flight who spoke to news crews as they landed in Boston via a new flight around 5 a.m. on Friday. Multiple witnesses said a man on the flight started acting strangely and violent after flight 170 took off.

Passengers told WCVB, the suspect started making threats and claiming he was the "devil."

He then started to attack a woman who was with him on the flight, punching her several times. At one point, flight attendants hid the woman away inside one of the plane's bathroom, but the suspect started to punch the door.

A passenger told Fox 25, "Last thing we saw was they put her on the side of the bathroom and he tried to punch the door and get her out of the bathroom."

Passengers were told individually that the flight would be making a pit stop in Orlando, but did not announce it for fear of angering the suspect. Passengers said they had to exit the aircraft, wait for a new crew and then re-board the plane, which landed Friday.

A passenger told WCVB-TV that JetBlue would not compensate those affected because the disruption was "outside of JetBlue's control."