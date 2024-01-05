Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 8:25 AM

Republicans ask D.C. Board of Elections for answers on October data breach

Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., suggest 'malicious actors' sold stolen information on the dark web

By A.L. Lee
Committee on House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., (seen here) and Subcommittee on Elections Chair Laurel Lee, R-Fla., claim "malicious actors" broke into an encrypted database on Oct. 5 and accessed the voter registration roll, resulting in the illegal sale of sensitive personal data. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Committee on House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., (seen here) and Subcommittee on Elections Chair Laurel Lee, R-Fla., claim "malicious actors" broke into an encrypted database on Oct. 5 and accessed the voter registration roll, resulting in the illegal sale of sensitive personal data. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the D.C. Board of Elections this week raising concerns about an October hacking incident that exposed the private information of voters in the nation's capital.

In the letter, Committee on House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Subcommittee on Elections Chair Laurel Lee, R-Fla., claim "malicious actors" broke into an encrypted database on Oct. 5 and accessed the voter registration roll, resulting in the potential illegal sale of sensitive personal data.

Advertisement

The letter said the Board of Elections took two weeks to fully respond to the breach, and then waited another two-and-a-half months to notify voters in the district whose information was exposed.

In a joint statement, Steil and Lee said they were concerned that the culprits would remove the information of legitimate D.C. voters and replace it with phony data -- a jarring supposition as the first ballot of the 2024 primary season was only days away.

Related

"This includes improper removal of voters from the rolls, improper additions of ineligible individuals or false names to the rolls, or improper or false markings about a voter's ballot return status, which might allow bad actors to prevent certain voters from casting ballots, allow other voters to cast multiple ballots, or permit ineligible people or false names to cast ballots," the lawmakers wrote.

Advertisement

The pair sought additional details about the Election Board's information technology infrastructure, security policies and procedures, as well as deeper insights into the internal investigation following the digital break-in.

Among the list of questions, Steil and Lee asked if the Board of Elections or D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb had investigated whether data exposed in the breach was sold on the dark web.

DataNet Systems -- an IT services firm in Washington -- identified individuals affected by the breach on Nov. 20 but waited until Dec. 22 to alert registered voters, according to a press release from the company.

As a result of the breach, the company acknowledged that an alarming scope of information had been exposed, including names, physical addresses, email addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and voter registration numbers, partial Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers.

Hackers gained access to the database through a software program that is employed to advise voters on election-related updates and procedures.

The company "immediately took steps to secure the network and minimize the impact of the incident," DataNet Systems said, adding that it "also engaged a leading independent cybersecurity firm to investigate what happened and determine whether any sensitive information may have been impacted."

Advertisement

The Board has since posted several updates about the breach to its website, and provided voters with steps to safeguard their personal information, including details about credit reporting and monitoring.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's family says medical neglect led to her death
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Ex-Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's family says medical neglect led to her death
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson died a "terrible, painful death" from an infection caused by negligence at a recovery facility following back surgery, according to Johnson's family, who intend to file a lawsuit.
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Massachusetts and Illinois became the latest battleground for ex-president Donald Trump's eligibility for the GOP primary ballot with a liberal-leaning non-profit getting involved with challengers in those states this we
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A judge in Florida has handed down a 10-year sentence to a Florida member of the Proud Boys who led authorities on a six-week pursuit after he disappeared on being convicted for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection
House Dems. call on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump ballot case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Dems. call on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump ballot case
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- House Democrats urged Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from deciding whether Donald Trump should remain absent from Colorado's Republican primary ballot.
FBI warns Chinese students in U.S. of extortion scam
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI warns Chinese students in U.S. of extortion scam
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The FBI is warning the public about impostors posing as Chinese police officers trying to extort money from Chinese university students in the United States.
Second round of documents released in Epstein case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Second round of documents released in Epstein case
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A second round of documents related to the once high-flying financier Jeffery Epstein's patterns of serial sexual abuse has been released.
2 dead, including gunman, in Iowa high school shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
2 dead, including gunman, in Iowa high school shooting
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A sixth-grade student was killed Thursday and five others injured in a shooting at Perry High School in suburban Des Moines, Iowa.
'Boss Lady' pleads guilty in massive human trafficking scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'Boss Lady' pleads guilty in massive human trafficking scheme
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who led a human smuggling operation that trafficked hundreds of foreign nationals into the United States pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering charges Thursday, the Justice Department reported.
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of court documents, with the names of those associated with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, were unsealed Wednesday. Among the nearly 200 names are Prince Andrew, who settled a sex abuse lawsuit in 2022.
California man pleads guilty to defrauding IRS of nearly $900,000
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California man pleads guilty to defrauding IRS of nearly $900,000
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A California man pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding the IRS of nearly $900,000 in taxes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Houthis disrupting Red Sea shipping have 1,000-year history
Houthis disrupting Red Sea shipping have 1,000-year history
NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers
NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement