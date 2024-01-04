NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers

Airstream Inc. is recalling 1,992 of its Basecamp 16 (2017-2022) and Basecamp 20 (2021-2022) travel trailers. Screenshot courtesy of Airstream/ YouTube

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Airstream and Winnebago vehicle owners to check their towing trailers to see if they might be subject to a recall. According to a NHTSA release, Airstream Inc. is recalling 1,992 of their Basecamp 16 (2017-2022) and Basecamp 20 (2021-2022) travel trailers.

The safety report said the adhesive bond between the glass and metal frame of the entry door window can fail, causing the glass to separate from the frame.

This recall is an expansion of a 2020 recall in which the company determined that the main door glass can come loose from the metal frame on certain 2017 and 2018 Basecamp travel trailers.

"If this occurs, the glass could become a projectile, increasing the risk of a crash, personal injury and/or property damage," the NHTSA recall reads. Airstream dealers will test the windows and replace the, as necessary, for free.

In December, Airstream, Inc. recalled certain 2022-2023 Basecamp 20X travel trailers. The spare tire carrier bracket may experience metal fatigue and break, allowing the spare tire to detach from the trailer. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners Feb. 17.

The remedy is still under development.

Meanwhile, Winnebago recalled just over 1,300 of their 2021-2023 Micro Minnie FLX travel trailers, an expansion of NHTSA recall 23V270, which was issued in April 2023. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners Jan. 19.

According to the NHTSA, the vehicle's spare tire carrier may fail when loaded with a certain off-road style tire.

Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 574-825-5280, ext. 5220, or Airstream customer service at 877-596-6505 or 937-596-6111, ext. 7401 or 7411.