Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 3:55 PM

NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers

By Dana Forsythe
Airstream Inc. is recalling 1,992 of its Basecamp 16 (2017-2022) and Basecamp 20 (2021-2022) travel trailers. Screenshot courtesy of Airstream/YouTube
Airstream Inc. is recalling 1,992 of its Basecamp 16 (2017-2022) and Basecamp 20 (2021-2022) travel trailers. Screenshot courtesy of Airstream/YouTube

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Airstream and Winnebago vehicle owners to check their towing trailers to see if they might be subject to a recall.

According to a NHTSA release, Airstream Inc. is recalling 1,992 of their Basecamp 16 (2017-2022) and Basecamp 20 (2021-2022) travel trailers.

Advertisement

The safety report said the adhesive bond between the glass and metal frame of the entry door window can fail, causing the glass to separate from the frame.

This recall is an expansion of a 2020 recall in which the company determined that the main door glass can come loose from the metal frame on certain 2017 and 2018 Basecamp travel trailers.

Related

"If this occurs, the glass could become a projectile, increasing the risk of a crash, personal injury and/or property damage," the NHTSA recall reads. Airstream dealers will test the windows and replace the, as necessary, for free.

In December, Airstream, Inc. recalled certain 2022-2023 Basecamp 20X travel trailers. The spare tire carrier bracket may experience metal fatigue and break, allowing the spare tire to detach from the trailer. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners Feb. 17.

Advertisement

The remedy is still under development.

Meanwhile, Winnebago recalled just over 1,300 of their 2021-2023 Micro Minnie FLX travel trailers, an expansion of NHTSA recall 23V270, which was issued in April 2023. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners Jan. 19.

According to the NHTSA, the vehicle's spare tire carrier may fail when loaded with a certain off-road style tire.

Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 574-825-5280, ext. 5220, or Airstream customer service at 877-596-6505 or 937-596-6111, ext. 7401 or 7411.

Latest Headlines

Florida research hospital pays $19.5M to settle liability for improper claims
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Florida research hospital pays $19.5M to settle liability for improper claims
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Thursday that a Florida research hospital will pay $19.6 million to settle civil liabilities for submitting false claims to federal healthcare programs.
New Qualcomm extended reality chip aims to enhance visuals for XR devices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Qualcomm extended reality chip aims to enhance visuals for XR devices
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Qualcomm said Thursday its new Snapdragon chip for spatial computing devices will be used by Samsung and Google to develop greatly enhanced mixed-reality visual clarity for enhanced XR or extended reality experiences.
Microsoft adding AI button to keyboard on PCs, laptops
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft adding AI button to keyboard on PCs, laptops
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Microsoft PCs and laptops will soon come with a new keyboard button to access AI-powered Windows Copilot, the company announced Thursday.
Adobe: Smartphones helped online holiday sales reach record high in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Adobe: Smartphones helped online holiday sales reach record high in 2023
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Driven by people shopping on their smartphones, online holiday spending reached a record $221.1 billion over the 2023 holiday season, according to Adobe Analytics on Thursday.
Multiple injuries in school shooting at Iowa high school
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Multiple injuries in school shooting at Iowa high school
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured in a shooting at Perry, Iowa, High School Thursday morning shortly before classes were set to resume after winter break.
Dems. allege Trump businesses received $7.8M from foreign nations during presidency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dems. allege Trump businesses received $7.8M from foreign nations during presidency
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's businesses took in at least $7.8 million from 21 different nations during his presidency, according to a Thursday report from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Most of that money came from China.
Mircrochip Technology gets $162M in CHIPS funds for plants in Colorado, Oregon
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mircrochip Technology gets $162M in CHIPS funds for plants in Colorado, Oregon
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The White House announced $162 million in federal funds to help an Arizona-based microchip company expand operations in Oregon and Colorado as part of a broader effort to bring manufacturing back to the United States.
Peloton partners with TikTok to share fitness content, workout classes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Peloton partners with TikTok to share fitness content, workout classes
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Peloton said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with TikTok to develop specialized workout content for exercise equipment users.
ADP: 164,000 private sector jobs created in December; fourth straight increase
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP: 164,000 private sector jobs created in December; fourth straight increase
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Private payroll processor ADP said Thursday that U.S. private sector jobs rose for the fourth consecutive month in December, placing the labor market close to pre-pandemic levels.
Blue Ridge Beef expands pet food recall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Blue Ridge Beef expands pet food recall
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Blue Ridge Beef is expanding a recall for more products containing its raw beef, according to the FDA. In December, the company issued a voluntary recall for several of its pet food products.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement