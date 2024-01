A man who participated in the Jan. 6 riots, Chris Morrell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington and is believed to have tried to fake an overdose, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday. Chris Worrell, 51, was convicted in May of obstructing an official proceeding, assault and civil disorder charges. Advertisement

Worrell was a member of the Proud Boys organization, which has seen many of its members received lengthy prison sentences for their role in Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to prosecutors, Worrell had bragged about pepper-spraying law enforcement officers in text messages and that he had faked a drug overdose to avoid arrest after being caught trying to sneak back into his Florida home while on the run.

Prosecutors say they obtained emails in which Worrell referred to the fake overdose as "a stupid delay tactic."

"Worrell pretended to have a medical emergency as a 'delay tactic' to stall the government's investigation," prosecutors wrote in a memorandum in December.

They had asked for a sentence of 14 years, while Worrell's defense suggested that the sentence should be closer to 12 months.

