Jan. 4, 2024 / 9:32 AM

Blue Ridge Beef expands pet food recall

By Dana Forsythe
Blue Ridge Beef is expanding a recall for more products containing its raw beef, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In December, the company issued a voluntary recall for several of its pet food products. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Blue Ridge Beef is expanding a recall for more products containing its raw beef, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In December, the company issued a voluntary recall for several of its pet food products.

Blue Ridge Beef is expanding that recall to include more batches of itsr 2-pound log of Kitten Grind, 2-pound log of Kitten Mix and their 2-pound log of Puppy Mix produced in November and December last year, according to an FDA release updated on Thursday.

The expanded recall states include Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In December, the recalled products were listed as being in Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and New York.

According to the FDA, these products were distributed between Nov. 14, 2023, and Dec. 20, 2023, and sold primarily in retail stores.

The FDA said the products were tested and found to be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes. In addition to posing a risk to animals that eat the products, the FDA warned humans to wash their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these items.

No illnesses have been reported.

In October, Blue Ridge Beef issued a similar recall for its Breeder's Choice Raw Pet Food 2-pound bag when samples of it tested by the FDA were positive for salmonella.

According to a FDA statement, pets that have ingested the products may become "lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting," if infected.

The agency said consumers who have purchased these products should contact Blue Ridge Beef at [email protected] for a full refund and destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access it.

