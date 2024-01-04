Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 11:16 AM

Peloton partners with TikTok to share fitness content, workout classes

By Clyde Hughes
TikTok and Peloton struck a deal on Wednesday to provide fitness content for the exercise machine leader. Photo by EPA-EFE
TikTok and Peloton struck a deal on Wednesday to provide fitness content for the exercise machine leader. Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Peloton said on Thursday it has signed a partnership with TikTok to develop specialized workout content for exercise equipment users.

The TikTok channel, dubbed #TikTokFitness, will include some live Peloton classes, original series from Peloton instructors and celebrity collaborators.

Advertisement

It marks a first for Peloton, which offers exercise equipment as well as virtual training, as it works with a social media company to provide its fitness content outside of its own channels.

"Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our respective audiences," Oli Snoddy, vice president of consumer marketing at Peloton, said. "We collectively recognize the way people engage with fitness is constantly changing.

Related

"Our team is excited to complement TikTok's already burgeoning fitness content by introducing the magic of Peloton to new audiences, and in completely new ways."

The Peloton-TikTok announcement comes one year after social media veteran Leslie Berland took over as the exercise company's new chief marketing officer. Breland had served as chief marketing officer at Twitter, which is now X, before making the leap to Peloton last January.

"Culture, communities and conversations live on TikTok and this offers brands an opportunity to deeply connect with their audiences," said Sofia Hernandez, global head of business marketing at TikTok.

Advertisement

"We're thrilled that this partnership will bring inspirational fitness content and entertain Peloton users who come to TikTok to learn, connect with instructors, share fitness journeys and find community."

Last year, Peloton announced a deal with Amazon to sell its equipment and apparel through the online retailing juggernaut.

The deal also comes at a precarious time for the Chinese-based owners of TikTok. Last March, the Biden administration considered banning the social media app from the country if did not sell over national security concerns.

Latest Headlines

ADP: 164,000 private sector jobs created in December; fourth straight increase
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
ADP: 164,000 private sector jobs created in December; fourth straight increase
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Private payroll processor ADP said Thursday that U.S. private sector jobs rose for the fourth consecutive month in December, placing the labor market close to pre-pandemic levels.
Blue Ridge Beef expands pet food recall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Blue Ridge Beef expands pet food recall
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Blue Ridge Beef is expanding a recall for more products containing its raw beef, according to the FDA. In December, the company issued a voluntary recall for several of its pet food products.
Education Department political appointee resigns over Biden's Gaza stance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Education Department political appointee resigns over Biden's Gaza stance
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Palestinian American who worked beside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as a political appointee told the department he is resigning over the Biden administration stance in the Israel-Hamas war.
Judge delays Salman Rushdie stabbing trial over planned release of memoir
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge delays Salman Rushdie stabbing trial over planned release of memoir
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A New York judge is set to postpone the trial of the man accused of maiming author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 stabbing as the controversial writer prepares to publish a memoir about the attack.
Oakland Police arrest, charge two men in shooting of Officer Tuan Le
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oakland Police arrest, charge two men in shooting of Officer Tuan Le
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Oakland Police announced on Wednesday that they have arrested a 27-year-old on charges of murder in the death of undercover police officer Tuan Le on Dec. 29, along with two other suspects.
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man and his father have been arrested in the deaths of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend whose bodies were found last week abandoned in a car parked out front of a San Antonio apartment complex.
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 72-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. calls on Security Council to act on Houthi attacks in Red Sea
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. calls on Security Council to act on Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States is calling on the U.N. Security Council to immediately take action against Houthi rebels who have been attacking vessels traversing the Red Sea trade route amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
SpaceX faces NLRB complaint for illegally firing staff critical of Elon Musk
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
SpaceX faces NLRB complaint for illegally firing staff critical of Elon Musk
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX illegally fired eight workers in 2022 for circulating a letter criticizing management and company founder Elon Musk for a culture of sexism and discrimination, the National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday.
Biden administration sues Texas over controversial immigration law
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden administration sues Texas over controversial immigration law
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors asked a judge to quash a controversial Texas law that makes it a crime to illegally cross the southern border into the United States, stating it supplants federal law and is unconstitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement