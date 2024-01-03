Trending
Jan. 3, 2024 / 8:43 PM / Updated at 8:06 PM

Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents

By Sheri Walsh
Hundreds of court documents, with the names of those associated with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, were unsealed Wednesday. The filings include nearly 200 names of accusers, business associates and politicians. Photo courtesy of New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of court documents with the names of those associated with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed Wednesday, naming Britain's Prince Andrew, who settled a sexual abuse lawsuit two years ago, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who were not accused of any wrongdoing in the filings.

The 900 pages of documents include nearly 200 names of accusers, business associates, politicians and other prominent figures, many of whom were photographed in public with Epstein at social events. Another 372 pages of previously sealed documents were publicly filed Thursday evening by a federal court in New York.

The unsealed documents are from a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her when she was a minor. The lawsuit, which also named Epstein's girlfriend and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, has since been settled.

According to the court documents, alleged Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg testified that Epstein took her and Giuffre to one of Trump's casinos in Atlantic City but that she was never asked to engage in sexual contact with the former president.

In her 2016 deposition, Sjoberg also said Epstein spoke to her about former President Bill Clinton.

"He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls," Sjoberg testified.

In 2019, a spokesman for Clinton confirmed that the former president had flown on Epstein's private plane but that "Clinton has not been accused of any crimes or wrongdoing related to Epstein."

The unsealed documents also contain excerpts about Prince Andrew, who Sjoberg describes as touching her breast in a joking manner while taking photos.

While Prince Andrew denied any allegations related to Epstein, he and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him nearly two years ago.

Between 1994 and 2004, authorities accused Epstein and Maxwell of grooming underage girls and enticing them to travel to Epstein's many properties.

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan federal prison as he awaited trial on trafficking charges. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the documents could be unsealed, including the hundreds of names from Maxwell and Giuffre's depositions which had previously appeared as Jane Doe or John Doe.

