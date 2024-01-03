Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 11:16 AM

Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility

By Joe Fisher
Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 13. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
1 of 3 | Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 13. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The group of six Colorado voters that challenged Donald Trump's eligibility to run for the Republican nomination are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.

Four Republican and two independent voters join the nonprofit organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington in attempting to keep Trump off the primary ballot over his role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The group filed a request to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, urging that the case is "of utmost national importance."

Advertisement

"The Court should resolve this case on an expedited timetable, so that voters in Colorado and elsewhere will know whether Trump is indeed constitutionally ineligible when they cast their primary ballots," the filing reads.

There are three questions that they are asking the high court to rule on:

Related

  • Is the President included among the officials outlined in Section Three of the 14th Amendment?
  • Must Congress pass legislation that allows states to enforce Section Three of the 14th Amendment?
  • Does the First Amendment allow political parties to override state law and list candidates on primary ballots who are constitutionally ineligible to be president?

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from appearing on the ballot last month under Section Three of the 14th Amendment. The clause bars any officials who take an oath to support the U.S. Constitution from holding future office if they engaged in an insurrection.

Advertisement

The Colorado Republican State Central Committee appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court last week, also seeking a quick decision.

Colorado's primary election is March 5.

The deadline for Secretary of State Jena Griswold to certify the names and party affiliations of candidates to be placed on primary ballots is Friday. Ballot order and contents are also to be delivered to county clerks.

A lower court judge previously ruled that Trump should remain on the ballot, but that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was an insurrection and Trump did engage through incitement. While that ruling favored keeping Trump eligible, his attorneys appealed Judge Sarah B. Wallace's ruling that Trump engaged in an insurrection.

Latest Headlines

U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Bureau of Labor Statistics report Wednesday said U.S. November job openings changed dropped by 62,000 at 8.8 million from October while hires dropped to 5.5 million.
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Disney and its CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday they have secured support from ValueAct Capital and Blackwells Capital in a board of directors proxy battle.
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday Republicans are not acting to address the border migration issue they've been attacking in their public rhetoric. Instead, the White House said, the GOP is blocking border funding.
Biden to warn of Trump threat to democracy in Pa., S.C., campaign stops
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to warn of Trump threat to democracy in Pa., S.C., campaign stops
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to slam his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, as a threat to democracy during a Philadelphia speech on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Justice Department charges 2 with Trump ties of violating FARA
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department charges 2 with Trump ties of violating FARA
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged two former associates of ex-president Donald Trump's 2016 campaign with breaking the Foreign Agents Registration Act for work through the accused lobbying firm.
U.S. national debt surpasses $34 trillion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. national debt surpasses $34 trillion
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. national debt surpassed $34 trillion this week, marking a grim milestone as federal debt continues to rise at a record pace under persistent annual deficits, according to the Treasury Department.
U.S. to reopen 4 border crossings as encounters drop
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to reopen 4 border crossings as encounters drop
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will reopen four entry points at the southern border, amid a drop in migrant apprehensions.
John Curtis, Brent Hatch join race for Mitt Romney's U.S. Senate seat
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
John Curtis, Brent Hatch join race for Mitt Romney's U.S. Senate seat
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah announced Tuesday that he will join the race to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney, as Brent Hatch -- the son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch -- also filed his candidacy.
Federal appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions, despite HHS guidance
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions, despite HHS guidance
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday night that despite Biden administration guidance, Texas can prohibit emergency room doctors from performing abortions to stabilize a patient.
Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is facing new allegations before the start of his bribery trial that he accepted gifts from Qatar in exchange for government assistance, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
N. Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
N. Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement