U.N. human rights agency decries Alabama's use of nitrogen hypoxia in execution

Kevin Eugene Smith, convicted of murder for hire in Alabaman, chose nitrogen hypoxia as his method of execution. The United Nation's human rights agency decries the method as untested and possibly torturous. File Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Commission expressed outrage Wednesday that convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith would be put to death using the untested method of nitrogen hypoxia in Alabama. The use of nitrogen hypoxia is an "untested method of execution, which may subject [Smith] to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or even torture," the commission said in a news release. Advertisement

UN experts said the method raises the possibility of "grave suffering" with no scientific evidence that proves otherwise.

An Alabama jury recommended Smith serve life without parole after finding him guilty of murder for hire in 1988. The judge overrode the jury's recommendation and sentenced Smith to death.

Smith was found guilty of being paid to kill Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in Alabama's Colbert County and requested nitrogen hypoxia as his method of execution. Smith fatally stabbed and bludgeoned Sennett, a pastor's wife, in 1988.

Smith survived a botched execution in late 2022 when the Alabama Department of Corrections staff could not get an intravenous line to deliver a lethal dose of drugs.

Alabama officials in August released the first execution protocol for using nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Advertisement

The center says the state's protocol for nitrogen hypoxia calls for suffocating inmates by forcing them to breathe pure nitrogen gas after fitting them with a mask and a breathing tube that controls the gas.

The execution method slowly suffocates the prisoner and the center said it also might harm others in the execution chamber, such as prison staff and spiritual advisers.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May affirmed that Alabama can use nitrogen hypoxia to execute Smith.

His attorneys sought the use of nitrogen hypoxia, even though it is an untested method of execution. Alabama officials sought another change to use lethal injection, but a federal appellate court ruled the state should proceed with Smith's chosen method.

The Alabama Supreme Court in November ruled the state has a 30-hour window to execute Smith starting at midnight on Jan. 25.