Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 3:31 PM

U.N. human rights agency decries Alabama's use of nitrogen hypoxia in execution

By Mike Heuer
Kevin Eugene Smith, convicted of murder for hire in Alabaman, chose nitrogen hypoxia as his method of execution. The United Nation's human rights agency decries the method as untested and possibly torturous. File Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections
Kevin Eugene Smith, convicted of murder for hire in Alabaman, chose nitrogen hypoxia as his method of execution. The United Nation's human rights agency decries the method as untested and possibly torturous. File Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Commission expressed outrage Wednesday that convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith would be put to death using the untested method of nitrogen hypoxia in Alabama.

The use of nitrogen hypoxia is an "untested method of execution, which may subject [Smith] to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or even torture," the commission said in a news release.

Advertisement

UN experts said the method raises the possibility of "grave suffering" with no scientific evidence that proves otherwise.

An Alabama jury recommended Smith serve life without parole after finding him guilty of murder for hire in 1988. The judge overrode the jury's recommendation and sentenced Smith to death.

Related

Smith was found guilty of being paid to kill Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in Alabama's Colbert County and requested nitrogen hypoxia as his method of execution. Smith fatally stabbed and bludgeoned Sennett, a pastor's wife, in 1988.

Smith survived a botched execution in late 2022 when the Alabama Department of Corrections staff could not get an intravenous line to deliver a lethal dose of drugs.

Alabama officials in August released the first execution protocol for using nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Advertisement

The center says the state's protocol for nitrogen hypoxia calls for suffocating inmates by forcing them to breathe pure nitrogen gas after fitting them with a mask and a breathing tube that controls the gas.

The execution method slowly suffocates the prisoner and the center said it also might harm others in the execution chamber, such as prison staff and spiritual advisers.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May affirmed that Alabama can use nitrogen hypoxia to execute Smith.

His attorneys sought the use of nitrogen hypoxia, even though it is an untested method of execution. Alabama officials sought another change to use lethal injection, but a federal appellate court ruled the state should proceed with Smith's chosen method.

The Alabama Supreme Court in November ruled the state has a 30-hour window to execute Smith starting at midnight on Jan. 25.

Latest Headlines

Fire breaks out at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Fire breaks out at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon were battling a blaze at the $6 million mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches, Fla.
Ford recalls thousands of F-150s due to a rear axle hub bolt that could break
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Ford recalls thousands of F-150s due to a rear axle hub bolt that could break
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday Ford is recalling 112,965 F-150 trucks built between 2021 and 2023 due to a rear axle hub bolt that may fatigue and break.
House committee to begin impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House committee to begin impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday it will hold an impeachment hearing next week against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
East Coast cities brace for significant snow from Nor'easter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
East Coast cities brace for significant snow from Nor'easter
A major winter storm packing travel-snarling snow and dangerous ice is on track to arrive in the Northeast this weekend.
Xerox to lay off 15% of workforce as it reorganizes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Xerox to lay off 15% of workforce as it reorganizes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Office document giant Xerox said Wednesday that it plans to lay off about 15% of its workforce while implementing what it is calling a new operating model.
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Former President Donald Trump's campaign for the Republican nomination for re-election will be working against multiple trial dates leading up to the 2024 election. Here's a look at where some of his legal cases stand.
DOJ settles with Miami Beach Police over early medical, psych exams
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ settles with Miami Beach Police over early medical, psych exams
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The City of Miami Beach will offer medical and psychological exams for police officers later in the hiring process to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Bureau of Labor Statistics report Wednesday said U.S. November job openings changed dropped by 62,000 at 8.8 million from October while hires dropped to 5.5 million.
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Disney and its CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday they have secured support from ValueAct Capital and Blackwells Capital in a board of directors proxy battle.
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The group of six Colorado voters that challenged Donald Trump's eligibility to run for the Republican nomination are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement