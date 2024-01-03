Connecticut duplex fire kills four children from same family

Somers Connecticut Fire Chief John Roache said during a Wednesday press conference that four children from the same family were killed in a duplex house fire late Tuesday night. A state police investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Photo courtesy of Somers Fire Department Facebook

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Four children were killed Tuesday night in a Somers, Conn., house fire. They were 5, 6, 8 and 12 years old. The call came into firefighters around 10:20 p.m. EST. Five minutes later the duplex home was engulfed. Twelve people in all were in the home when the fire started. Advertisement

First Selectman Tim Keeney said, "It's a tremendous loss for the town."

Gov. Ned Lamont wrote on X, "The news of the fire last night in Somers that took the lives of four young children is absolutely devastating. I am appreciative of the work of the first responders on the scene who provided aid during this emergency. My prayers are with their families and friends."

He urged those who want to donate money to help the family to send it to the Somers Angel Fund.

"Multiple victims were rescued ... unfortunately four juveniles were pronounced deceased," Connecticut State trooper Pedro Muniz said during a press conference.

State police are investigating and the identities of the children who died will be released once autopsies are done, according to Muniz.

He said at this time the fire doesn't appear to be criminal in nature.

Advertisement

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy," Muniz said. "The Investigators have been and will continue to work tirelessly to determine the cause and origin of the fire."

Somers Fire Chief John Roache said during the press conference initial reports indicated people were trapped on the second floor.

"Two rescue teams attempted entry, one through the front door and a second crew from the rear. A third search was initiated shortly thereafter with the assistance of an aerial ladder through a second floor window," Roache said. "Two juvenile victims were quickly located and removed from the house, One was pronounced deceased on scene and the other was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital where they unfortunately also succumbed to their injuries."

He said two other victims were found deceased a short time later inside the house.

Roache said the house was of older construction with many concealed spaces and was difficult to extinguish.

The Somers Public School said in a Wednesday statement, "Our Somers community is dealing with an unimaginable loss. The first priority is to focus on the affected families, students, and staff who have been impacted by this tragedy."

The fire response included 12 different agencies.

Advertisement