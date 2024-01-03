Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 2:32 PM

House committee to begin impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

By Doug Cunningham
House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in a Wednesday statement that he will start impeachment proceedings Jan. 10 against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Green accused Mayorkas of not enforcing immigration laws. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 3 | House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in a Wednesday statement that he will start impeachment proceedings Jan. 10 against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Green accused Mayorkas of not enforcing immigration laws. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday it will hold an impeachment hearing Jan. 10 against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The committee is alleging Mayorkas has refused to enforce the laws passed by Congress.

Advertisement

In a Wednesday statement Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., claimed its own investigation "made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas' decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability."

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement the GOP-led impeachment effort against Mayorkas is "completely baseless" and "a political stunt without any foundation in the Constitution."

Related

Mayorkas said he is busy working on solutions to the immigration problem and will continue to do so. He's working with a bipartisan group of senators on border legislation.

Asked on MCNBC Wednesday if he will cooperate with the House impeachment investigation and hearings, Mayorkas replied, "I most certainly will. And I'm going to continue to do my work as well."

Advertisement

Congress and several Republican and Democratic presidential administrations, including the Trump administration, for decades have failed to comprehensively address migration issues along the U.S. southern border.

But House Republicans blame the border crisis on the Biden administration and Mayorkas.

"There is no valid basis to impeach Secretary Mayorkas, as senior members of the House majority have attested, and this extreme impeachment push is a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities," DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement Wednesday.

But Green alleged Mayorkas is guilty of dereliction of duty and said in a statement that interviews with eight U.S. border patrol agents "reveal Mayorkas' failure to enforce the laws of the United States and instead implementing policies that have caused and perpetuated this immigration crisis."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Speaker Mike Johnson guaranteed a Mayorkas impeachment vote in November after the House referred her articles of impeachment to the committee.

The announced impeachment of Mayorkas comes as Speaker Mike Johnson and a delegation of dozens of Republican House members tour the southern border.

They are blaming the border crisis on the Biden administration while blocking additional border security funding Biden has requested.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.N. human rights agency decries Alabama's use of nitrogen hypoxia in execution
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
U.N. human rights agency decries Alabama's use of nitrogen hypoxia in execution
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Commission expressed outrage Wednesday that convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith would be put to death using the untested method of nitrogen hypoxia in Alabama.
Fire breaks out at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Fire breaks out at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon were battling a blaze at the $6 million mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches, Fla.
Ford recalls thousands of F-150s due to a rear axle hub bolt that could break
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Ford recalls thousands of F-150s due to a rear axle hub bolt that could break
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday Ford is recalling 112,965 F-150 trucks built between 2021 and 2023 due to a rear axle hub bolt that may fatigue and break.
East Coast cities brace for significant snow from Nor'easter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
East Coast cities brace for significant snow from Nor'easter
A major winter storm packing travel-snarling snow and dangerous ice is on track to arrive in the Northeast this weekend.
Xerox to lay off 15% of workforce as it reorganizes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Xerox to lay off 15% of workforce as it reorganizes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Office document giant Xerox said Wednesday that it plans to lay off about 15% of its workforce while implementing what it is calling a new operating model.
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Former President Donald Trump's campaign for the Republican nomination for re-election will be working against multiple trial dates leading up to the 2024 election. Here's a look at where some of his legal cases stand.
DOJ settles with Miami Beach Police over early medical, psych exams
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ settles with Miami Beach Police over early medical, psych exams
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The City of Miami Beach will offer medical and psychological exams for police officers later in the hiring process to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Bureau of Labor Statistics report Wednesday said U.S. November job openings changed dropped by 62,000 at 8.8 million from October while hires dropped to 5.5 million.
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Disney and its CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday they have secured support from ValueAct Capital and Blackwells Capital in a board of directors proxy battle.
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The group of six Colorado voters that challenged Donald Trump's eligibility to run for the Republican nomination are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement