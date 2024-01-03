Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 2:55 PM

Ford recalls thousands of F-150s due to a rear axle hub bolt that could break

By Doug Cunningham
Ford is recalling 112,965 2021-2023 F-150 trucks due to a rear axle hub bolt that may fatigue and break. Pictured are 2023 models. Photo courtesy of Ford media
1 of 2 | Ford is recalling 112,965 2021-2023 F-150 trucks due to a rear axle hub bolt that may fatigue and break. Pictured are 2023 models. Photo courtesy of Ford media

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday Ford is recalling 112,965 F-150 trucks built between 2021 and 2023 due to a rear axle hub bolt that may fatigue and break.

The NHTSA notice said that problem could in turn damage the axle hub splines.

Advertisement

"Damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power," the NHTSA said in a statement. "Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash."

According to the NHTSA, "The remedy is currently under development."

The recalled F-150s are equipped with the Trailor Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.

Owners will be instructed to take the affected vehicles to dealers for repair if they experience symptoms of the issue, which include clicking or rattling noises.

Letters to owners explaining the recall are expected to be mailed Jan. 29.

Owners of the recalled trucks can also call the NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Ford advises applying the electronic parking brake whenever they leave their vehicles until the final service remedy is decided.

Advertisement

"If a customer experiences the issue, they should visit a dealership for replacement of both axle shaft assemblies," a Ford spokesperson told FOX Business.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.N. human rights agency decries Alabama's use of nitrogen hypoxia in execution
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
U.N. human rights agency decries Alabama's use of nitrogen hypoxia in execution
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Commission expressed outrage Wednesday that convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith would be put to death using the untested method of nitrogen hypoxia in Alabama.
Fire breaks out at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Fire breaks out at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon were battling a blaze at the $6 million mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches, Fla.
House committee to begin impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House committee to begin impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday it will hold an impeachment hearing next week against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
East Coast cities brace for significant snow from Nor'easter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
East Coast cities brace for significant snow from Nor'easter
A major winter storm packing travel-snarling snow and dangerous ice is on track to arrive in the Northeast this weekend.
Xerox to lay off 15% of workforce as it reorganizes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Xerox to lay off 15% of workforce as it reorganizes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Office document giant Xerox said Wednesday that it plans to lay off about 15% of its workforce while implementing what it is calling a new operating model.
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump's legal woes: Hush money, election cases top 2024 docket
Former President Donald Trump's campaign for the Republican nomination for re-election will be working against multiple trial dates leading up to the 2024 election. Here's a look at where some of his legal cases stand.
DOJ settles with Miami Beach Police over early medical, psych exams
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ settles with Miami Beach Police over early medical, psych exams
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The City of Miami Beach will offer medical and psychological exams for police officers later in the hiring process to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. job openings dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million in November
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Bureau of Labor Statistics report Wednesday said U.S. November job openings changed dropped by 62,000 at 8.8 million from October while hires dropped to 5.5 million.
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disney cuts deals with ValueAct, Blackwells Capital to fend off board proxy challenge
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Disney and its CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday they have secured support from ValueAct Capital and Blackwells Capital in a board of directors proxy battle.
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colorado voters ask Supreme Court to determine Trump's ballot eligibility
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The group of six Colorado voters that challenged Donald Trump's eligibility to run for the Republican nomination are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement