Valley Meats recalls raw beef due to E. coli concerns

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall for more than 6,700 pounds of raw beef from an Illinois producer due to a possible E. coli contamination.
According to the FSIS recall, Valley Meats, LLC, based out of Coal Valley, Ill. is warning consumers not to eat several of its products including boxes of "Angus Ground Beef Patties", "Ground Beef" and other large packages of "Ground Beef Patties" with the use by date of Jan. 15, 2024. The raw ground beef items were produced on Dec. 22, 2023, according to the company.