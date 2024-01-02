Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 9:50 AM

Valley Meats recalls raw beef due to E. coli concerns

By Dana Forsythe
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Sunday issued a recall for more than 6,700 pounds of raw beef from an Illinois producer due to a possible E. coli contamination. Photo by gate74/Pixabay
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall for more than 6,700 pounds of raw beef from an Illinois producer due to a possible E. coli contamination.

According to the FSIS recall, Valley Meats, LLC, based out of Coal Valley, Ill. is warning consumers not to eat several of its products including boxes of "Angus Ground Beef Patties", "Ground Beef" and other large packages of "Ground Beef Patties" with the use by date of Jan. 15, 2024. The raw ground beef items were produced on Dec. 22, 2023, according to the company.

The FSIS said Sunday that some 6,768 pounds of Valley Meats raw ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

According to the FSIS, many of the items were shipped to distributor locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other institutions. The agency said it is concerned some of the products may be stored in refrigerators or freezers.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that samples of ground beef products submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis tested positive for E. coli O157:H7," the statement reads "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, and in some cases, develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

