Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024

Every year, as companies introduce thousands of products to the market, they're removing hundreds more from circulation. In 2024, the list of discontinued food ranges from cereal to coffee drinks. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Dunkaroos, TAB and the Choco-Taco are some of the more well known food items that Americans have waved goodbye to in the last few years. But every year, as companies introduce thousands of products to the market, they're removing hundreds more from circulation. 2024 is no different as popular foods, snacks and drink selections, from Maple Cheerios to the Al 'Dunk' Pacino favorite, Dunkaccino, are being retired. Advertisement

Dunkaccino

According to Today, a Dunkin' spokesperson confirmed the Dunkaccino is "retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future." Created in 2000, the popular drink is a blend of coffee and hot chocolate.

Jalapeño, Honey Mustard Pringles

2023 was tough for Pringles fans, as the company shut down production of four flavors including Jalapeño, Honey Mustard, and their Wavy-line of chips.

Maple Cheerios

The Cheerios brand sells close to 140 million boxes of cereal each year, placing it atop the cereal food chain. This year, they'll be adding several new kinds of cereal while axing Maple Cheerios, according to a statement on X.

Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies

Advertisement

The first-ever Girl Scout cookie created to be exclusively online is being retired. The Raspberry Rally won't be sold this upcoming cookie-sales season, which runs January to April 2024.

"While the Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties," the Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement to CNN.

Trader Joe's Minty Mallows

Each January, lots of stores rotate their holiday stock out, including Trader Joe's. Despite being a seasonal favorite, Trader Joe's Minty Mallows won't be back next year, a spokesperson told KTLA.