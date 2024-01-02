Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 3:55 PM

Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024

By Dana Forsythe
Every year, as companies introduce thousands of products to the market, they're removing hundreds more from circulation. In 2024, the list of discontinued food ranges from cereal to coffee drinks. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Every year, as companies introduce thousands of products to the market, they're removing hundreds more from circulation. In 2024, the list of discontinued food ranges from cereal to coffee drinks. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Dunkaroos, TAB and the Choco-Taco are some of the more well known food items that Americans have waved goodbye to in the last few years. But every year, as companies introduce thousands of products to the market, they're removing hundreds more from circulation.

2024 is no different as popular foods, snacks and drink selections, from Maple Cheerios to the Al 'Dunk' Pacino favorite, Dunkaccino, are being retired.

Advertisement

Dunkaccino

According to Today, a Dunkin' spokesperson confirmed the Dunkaccino is "retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future." Created in 2000, the popular drink is a blend of coffee and hot chocolate.

Related

Jalapeño, Honey Mustard Pringles

2023 was tough for Pringles fans, as the company shut down production of four flavors including Jalapeño, Honey Mustard, and their Wavy-line of chips.

Maple Cheerios

The Cheerios brand sells close to 140 million boxes of cereal each year, placing it atop the cereal food chain. This year, they'll be adding several new kinds of cereal while axing Maple Cheerios, according to a statement on X.

Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies

Advertisement

The first-ever Girl Scout cookie created to be exclusively online is being retired. The Raspberry Rally won't be sold this upcoming cookie-sales season, which runs January to April 2024.

"While the Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties," the Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement to CNN.

Trader Joe's Minty Mallows

Each January, lots of stores rotate their holiday stock out, including Trader Joe's. Despite being a seasonal favorite, Trader Joe's Minty Mallows won't be back next year, a spokesperson told KTLA.

Latest Headlines

Small earthquakes hit New York City, Maryland suburb
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Small earthquakes hit New York City, Maryland suburb
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two small earthquakes hit the United States on Tuesday -- one in New York City and another in Maryland that was felt into West Virginia.
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Virginia
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Virginia
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is returning to port in Norfolk, Va., after being deployed to the Mediterranean in October amid renewed fighting between Hamas and the Israeli military and threats to shipping.
Authorities: Deadly New Year's Day crash intentional, likely not terrorism
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities: Deadly New Year's Day crash intentional, likely not terrorism
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities say no evidence exists of a larger plot in a vehicle crash that killed three people, including a driver, who is suspected of an intentional act.
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns amid backlash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns amid backlash
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid accusations of plagiarism and a backlash over her response to antisemitism on campus.
Bitcoin prices hit new high to start 2024
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bitcoin prices hit new high to start 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Bitcoin hit its highest price since April 2022 on Tuesday, buoying investors' hopes for the world's largest cryptocurrency in 2024.
Intruder arrested after firing shots out of Colorado Supreme Court building
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intruder arrested after firing shots out of Colorado Supreme Court building
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after breaking into the building that houses Colorado's Supreme Court early Tuesday morning, local authorities said.
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- In a new filing in the federal election interference case, special counsel Jack Smith cites Donald Trump's own argument that immunity from prosecution ends with presidency.
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- About half of Americans see Jan. 6 rioters as "mostly violent," and most think the election interference charges against former President Donald Trump are likely legitimate, according to new poll data.
Valley Meats recalls raw beef due to E. coli concerns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Valley Meats recalls raw beef due to E. coli concerns
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Sunday issued a recall for more than 6,700 pounds of raw beef from an Illinois producer due to a possible E. coli contamination.
Nearly 10M workers in 22 states will see boosts to minimum wage in 2024
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nearly 10M workers in 22 states will see boosts to minimum wage in 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The minimum wage increased in 22 states on Monday, while more than a dozen states have stayed put at the federal mark of $7.25 since 2009.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement