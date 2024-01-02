Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 9:56 PM

U.S. condemns 'inflammatory,' 'irresponsible' comments by far-right Israeli ministers

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Tuesday condemned recent comments by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, who called for the voluntary movement of Palestinians from Gaza. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 2 | The United States on Tuesday condemned recent comments by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, who called for the voluntary movement of Palestinians from Gaza. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday condemned comments by two far-right Israeli ministers calling for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, describing their rhetoric as "inflammatory and irresponsible."

"We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the government of Israel, including by the prime minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Advertisement

"They should stop immediately."

The criticism, one of the strongest coming from Washington against Israel since its war with Hamas began on Oct. 7, is in response to comments made in recent days by Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, and Itamar Ben Gvir, the Middle Eastern country's minister of national security.

Related

The ministers are members of far-right nationalist parties that helped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secure his coalition government in December of 2022.

On Monday, they called for the "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Much of it has been razed since October under Israel's incessant airstrikes.

Ben Gvir told reporters and members of his Otzma Yehudit party on Monday that the war "presents an opportunity to concentrate on the migration of the residents of Gaza," a plan he said was "a correct, just, moral and humane solution," The Times of Israel reported.

Advertisement

Smotrich also said the encouragement of voluntary migration from Gaza to other countries as refugees was the "correction solution."

"We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel," Miller said.

"That is the future we seek, in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region, and the world."

Though a vehement supporter of Israel in its war against Hamas, the United States has been a strong proponent for a two-state solution and has recently been increasing its public criticism of Israel over how it is conducting the war, which has seen a growing death toll that has reached 22,000 Palestinians.

Scenes from Gaza: 75th day of bombing in Israel-Hamas war

Palestinians inspect a destroyed house and vehicle after Israeli airstrikes on residential houses in the Al-Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, on December 20, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Sen. Bob Menendez faces new bribery allegations involving gifts from Qatar
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is facing new allegations before the start of his bribery trial that he accepted gifts from Qatar in exchange for government assistance, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit, including a wrongful death claim against former President Donald Trump, in the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick following the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.
Trump appeals decision to bar him from Maine 2024 primary ballot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump appeals decision to bar him from Maine 2024 primary ballot
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appealed a decision Tuesday that would remove him from Maine's 2024 primary ballot. The 11-page complaint was filed in Kennebec County Superior Court in Maine.
World War II practice bomb found on Santa Cruz, Calif., beach
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World War II practice bomb found on Santa Cruz, Calif., beach
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A rusty bomb washed up and was discovered on the shore of Pajaro Dunes in Watsonville between Monterey and Santa Cruz just days after heavy waves hit California's coastline.
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An unidentified man on Monday was found dead inside a plane engine in Salt Lake City  after he apparently breached airport security.
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Kim Davis, the former county clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples, faces more than $360,000 in payments related to a legal dispute over the issue.
California-based XCast enters into $10 million settlement over robocalls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California-based XCast enters into $10 million settlement over robocalls
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A California-based telecommunications entered into a $10 million settlement Tuesday over billions of robocalls it facilitated.
Small earthquakes hit New York City, Maryland suburb
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Small earthquakes hit New York City, Maryland suburb
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two small earthquakes hit the United States on Tuesday -- one in New York City and another in Maryland that was felt into West Virginia.
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Virginia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Virginia
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is returning to port in Norfolk, Va., after being deployed to the Mediterranean in October amid renewed fighting between Hamas and the Israeli military and threats to shipping.
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Every year, as companies introduce thousands of products to the market, they're removing hundreds more from circulation. In 2024, the list of discontinued food ranges from cereal foods to coffee drinks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
IDF says it captured Hamas command center; Gaza deaths surpass 22,000
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement