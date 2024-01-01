Advertisement
Jan. 1, 2024 / 11:44 AM

Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain

By Joe Fisher

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who is accused of killing two of her children was arrested in London over the weekend and appeared in a British court on Monday.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is wanted in connection to the killing of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. She was arrested in west London on Saturday and appeared in the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, facing the possibility of being extradited to the United States, Britain's Sky News reported.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were found with injuries at their home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 19. Singler's other two children were found dead at the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a call for a burglary. Investigators later determined that the burglary report was "unfounded." They obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on Dec. 26. However, Singler was last seen on Dec. 23.

Her 11-year-old daughter is reportedly recovering in Colorado Springs.

Singer is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of first degree assault. Police set her bond at $10 million.

