Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 1, 2024 / 3:43 PM

At least 10 hurt when fleeing driver crashes onto NYC sidewalk

By Don Jacobson

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least 10 people, including three police officers, were hurt when a fleeing driver crashed onto a sidewalk in New York City early Monday shortly after New Year's Eve celebrations, police said.

The 44-year-old driver of a black sedan collided with pedestrians and a food truck on a sidewalk at West 34th Street and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan at 1:30 a.m. after initially fleeing from police near Madison Square Garden, police told multiple local media outlets.

Advertisement

Most seriously injured in the chaos was a 39-year-old woman who was pinned beneath the food truck. Authorities said she is in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital along with six other pedestrians.

Of the three NYPD officers hurt in incident, two refused medical attention and one was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. They alleged he sped off after they had initially attempted to intervene in an argument ongoing between people inside the vehicle, resulting in a blocks-long "reckless driving spree."

Unverified video posted on social media showed an out-of-control Mercedes trying to flee NYPD officers before it is surrounded by police at the crash site, coming to rest in front of a Peruvian restaurant.

Advertisement

"You saw on the video that all of the cops just started breaking the windows of the car and tried to stop the guy and try to get him out of the car," restaurant owner Boris Torres told WCBS-TV.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hundreds of thousands gather in New York's Times Square to ring in 2024
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands gather in New York's Times Square to ring in 2024
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of revelers jammed into New York City's Times Square as the clock struck midnight on Monday, ringing in 2024 with songs, confetti and the dropping of the iconic, crystal-covered ball.
Buses carrying migrants unload in N.J., skirting N.Y. mayor's executive order
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Buses carrying migrants unload in N.J., skirting N.Y. mayor's executive order
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Bus operators are circumventing New York Mayor Eric Adams' executive order limiting the arrival of migrants in the city by dropping off their passengers in suburban New Jersey, a local official says.
Magnitude 4.1 quakes rattles southern California on New Year's Day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Magnitude 4.1 quakes rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A magnitude 4.1 offshore earthquake rattled southern California on New Year's Day, seismologists reported.
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Major winter storm brewing with snow, ice and rain to blast Northeast
Millions in the Northeast could soon experience their first widespread significant winter storm of the season and maybe years, forecasters warned Monday.
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colorado woman accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in Britain
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who is accused of killing two of her children was arrested in London over the weekend and appeared in a British court on Monday.
Powerball jackpot rolls to $810 million for New Year's Day
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Powerball jackpot rolls to $810 million for New Year's Day
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Powerball is looking to keep the record pace of huge jackpots it set in 2023 going into the New Year with Monday night's drawing offering the fifth largest grand prize in the game's history at $810 million.
2024 brings new laws on gender, abortion, firearms, immigrant rights
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2024 brings new laws on gender, abortion, firearms, immigrant rights
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The start of the new year Monday also brings a slate of laws set to take effect throughout the nation.
Navy helicopters sink three Houthi rebel boats in self defense
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Navy helicopters sink three Houthi rebel boats in self defense
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy helicopters sank three small boats carrying Houthi militants in the Red Sea, killing the crews, after U.S. warships responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel, military officials said Sunday.
Suburban Detroit explosion kills 4 people
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suburban Detroit explosion kills 4 people
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Four people are dead and two others are injured following the explosion of a home in suburban Detroit Saturday, Michigan police said.
Three dead in separate Bronx, N.Y., fires as 2023 draws to close
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Three dead in separate Bronx, N.Y., fires as 2023 draws to close
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Three people are dead in the wake of three fires in the Bronx, N.Y., the Fire Department of New York reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Navy helicopters sink three Houthi rebel boats in self defense
Navy helicopters sink three Houthi rebel boats in self defense
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
Venezuela mobilizes 5,600 troops after Britain sends warship to Guyana amid territorial dispute
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake slams Japan; tsunami warnings lowered
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake slams Japan; tsunami warnings lowered
Man suspected of murder in Maine arrested in Arkansas after police shootout
Man suspected of murder in Maine arrested in Arkansas after police shootout
Magnitude 4.1 quakes rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Magnitude 4.1 quakes rattles southern California on New Year's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement