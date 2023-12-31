Advertisement
Dec. 31, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Suburban Detroit explosion kills 4 people

By Mark Moran

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Four people are dead and two others are injured following the explosion of a home in suburban Detroit Saturday, Michigan police said.

The incident occurred in Northfield Township where police said three people were killed at the scene and three people were taken to a hospital after the house was "obliterated" by the explosion. One of the survivors later died, police said.

The single-family home, in an isolated area on a dead-end road, was destroyed except for its basement, police and reports from NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit said.

Debris from the explosion was discovered at a residence across the road, police said, but there was no damage reported at other locations. Documents found across U.S. Highway 23 had the address of the house that exploded on them.

Police continue to investigate to find more information about the victims, including their ages and their relationship to each other, according to police.

It is not clear what caused the explosion, but authorities are investigating.

"We don't know, maybe some type of gas explosion," Lt. David Powell of Northfield Township police said.

Powell said homes in the area are not connected to utility gas lines and rely on propane tanks for fuel.

A video posted to social media by Nate Mark captured parts of the explosion.

Authorities in the area disconnected electricity as a precaution, and portable lighting was brought in so investigators, including a medical examiner, could work through the night, Powell said.

Northfield Township is about 50 miles west of Detroit.

