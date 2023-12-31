Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old boy in Fresno, Calif., was arrested after his parents were found dead last week in a vicious attack that also left his 11-year-old sister critically wounded.

A 7-year-old male sibling was home at the time of the attack, but was not harmed, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said at a press conference, which was posted to Facebook.

The mother and father were attacked with "multiple weapons" and died at the scene, Zanoni said. Further details were not provided.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Lue Yang and his wife, 37-year-old wife Se Vang, according to Zanoni.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on the young girl, who was expected to survive.

Police are withholding the name of the alleged attacker due to his status as a minor.

The investigation remains ongoing, but police said there was no continuing threat to the public.

Community members were urged to call police to share what they know about the family.

The violence erupted around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 at a home on Dunlap Road in rural Miramonte, where the 14-year-old flew into a rage, police said.

"When individuals live in rural areas of Fresno County like up there in the mountains, those individuals tend to have weapons readily available, whether it be knives, firearms, things like that," Zanoni said.

The suspect called 911 to report an intruder had broken in, shot his family members, and fled in a silver pickup truck, but investigators who arrived at the scene said the evidence didn't match the boy's explanation.

"Evidence ultimately showed that he fabricated the story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad, and his sister," Zanoni said.