Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2023 / 5:06 PM

Prosecutor Jack Smith urges appeals court to throw out Trump immunity claim

By A.L. Lee
Special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday asked an appellate court to reject former's President Donald Trump's claim of immunity for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday asked an appellate court to reject former's President Donald Trump's claim of immunity for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday asked an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim of immunity in his federal election interference case.

Smith filed an 80-page motion with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington more than a week after the Supreme Court turned down his request to issue an expedited ruling in the case, in which Trump is charged with attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Advertisement

In the motion, he argued against Trump's claims of absolute presidential immunity against the four federal criminal charges currently facing him.

"Separation-of-powers principles, constitutional text, history, and precedent all make clear that a former President may be prosecuted for criminal acts he committed while in office -- including, most critically here, illegal acts to remain in power despite losing an election," Smith wrote.

Related

The three-judge panel -- including one Republican and two Democratic appointees -- is scheduled to begin hearing oral arguments on Jan. 9, which could delay the trial's start date, currently scheduled for March 4.

Previously, Smith ask the nation's high court for expediting a ruling on the immunity claim due to concerns that Trump would try to delay the trial through the appeal.

Advertisement

Initially, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the extraordinary petition from Smith to bypass the typical appellate review process, but later rejected Smith's plea after Trump's lawyers urged the court to take a "cautious and deliberative" approach given the historic nature of the moment, with Trump being the first president to ever face criminal charges.

Smith made the filing in response to a brief from Trump's legal team on Dec. 23, which urged the appeals court to throw out indictment, claiming the Constitution and other U.S. codes protected Trump from criminal prosecution for official acts he made as president "unless he is first impeached and convicted by the Senate."

Previously, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan -- who is overseeing Trump's prosecution -- ruled that presidential immunity does not shield Trump from the federal criminal charges, prompting the former president's appeal and later Smith's urgent plea to the Supreme Court.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four charges of orchestrating an alleged "criminal scheme" to overturn the 2020 election results, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

He continues to deny he did anything wrong, claiming immunity for his words and actions while the incumbent.

The charges stem from a congressional investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Capitol, which found evidence of a wider conspiracy involving Republican aides and allies across the nation, including campaign officials in swing states, who allegedly served as phantom electors in a scheme to throw the election for Trump.

Advertisement

As a result of the probe, Smith was appointed in November 2022 to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the matter, resulting in four criminal charges against Trump.

Separately, Trump was indicted this past summer by the same special counsel on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Scenes from Donald Trump's D.C. court appearance

Dion Cini stands with a sign that reads "Lock Him Up" prior to the arrival of former President Donald Trump at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington on August 3, 2023. Trump was indicted on four counts related to his alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election and instigate the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Undercover Oakland, Calif., officer shot, killed during burglary investigation
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An undercover Oakland, Calif., police officer is dead after being shot while while responding to a break-in at a business in the city's waterfront entertainment district, authorities say.
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A former deputy fire chief in southern Massachusetts is dead after being shot and killed by police, local officials have confirmed.
Police identify 3 members of Mass. family found dead inside sprawling mansion
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police identify 3 members of Mass. family found dead inside sprawling mansion
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified three members of a Massachusetts family who were found shot to death this week inside a palatial, 27-room mansion in a wealthy section of suburban Boston.
Prosecutors say no second trial for Sam Bankman-Fried on related charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors say no second trial for Sam Bankman-Fried on related charges
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Convicted felon Sam Bankman-Fried won't face an additional federal trial accusing him of making illegal campaign contributions and five other federal charges, prosecutors say.
New York City, state beef up New Year's Eve security as countdown approaches
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York City, state beef up New Year's Eve security as countdown approaches
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Without mentioning any specific threats, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday security is being tightened in the Big Apple ahead of New Year's Eve festivities.
Judge blocks enforcement of Iowa's 'don't say gay' law in state classrooms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge blocks enforcement of Iowa's 'don't say gay' law in state classrooms
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction blocking Iowa officials from enforcing a new state law aiming to remove books discussing gender identity or sexuality from classrooms.
More massive waves predicted for California coast during weekend
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More massive waves predicted for California coast during weekend
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Forecasters say more monstrous waves along California coast such as the ones that took onlookers by surprise earlier this week are likely to continue well into the weekend.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares state of emergency after ice storm
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares state of emergency after ice storm
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide state of emergency Friday as a severe ice storm over the Christmas holiday caused tens of thousands of people to lose power.
Ohio governor vetoes bill restricting transgender health care, sports participation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ohio governor vetoes bill restricting transgender health care, sports participation
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have restricted transgender girls from female athletic events and curtailed transitioning medical care on Friday but legislature may override his move.
Midwest farms struggle with aging population, lack of labor
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Midwest farms struggle with aging population, lack of labor
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis indicates the area's farms are having increasing trouble finding and hiring the labor needed to operate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares state of emergency after ice storm
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declares state of emergency after ice storm
In filing to U.N. world court, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
In filing to U.N. world court, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Massachusetts deputy fire chief killed after shooting police officer
Tributes pour in for Australian surfer, 15, killed in shark attack as father watched
Tributes pour in for Australian surfer, 15, killed in shark attack as father watched
France on 'very high' alert for possible terrorist threat on New Year's Eve
France on 'very high' alert for possible terrorist threat on New Year's Eve
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement