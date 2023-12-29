Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified three members of a Massachusetts family who were found shot to death this week inside a palatial, 27-room mansion in a wealthy section of suburban Boston.

The victims, found Thursday in Dover, Mass., were named as Teena Kamal, 54, the family's mother; Rakesh Kamal, 57, the husband and father; and Arianna Kamal, 18, their daughter who was enrolled at Middlebury College in Vermont.

Advertisement

In a statement posted to Facebook, Norfolk, Mass., District Attorney Michael Morrissey indicated the killings appeared to be the result of a domestic violence episode that escalated to a murder-suicide, although the county's chief medical examiner had not yet made a final determination on the causes of death.

A gun was found on the floor next to the male victim, leading Morrissey to confirm earlier announcements by police officials that no other suspects were at large.

Previously, Morrissey said the investigation prevented him from characterizing the crime scene.

A family member who stopped by the home to check on the family discovered the bodies and called 911.

Police arrived to find three dead, but did not disclose the circumstances behind the killings.

Advertisement

"Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence," Morrisey Office spokesperson David Traub said at the time.

"It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident."

Dover and state police stayed at the residence overnight as part of their investigation as relatives were contacted.

Property records show the 19,355-square-foot estate dubbed Enchanted Acres was built in 2000 on a 5-acre lot, and sold in 2022 for $3 million. The home, which is about 20 miles southwest of Boston, is currently assessed at more than $5.9 million.

The Kamal family reportedly made a fortune running an educational company, but signs of trouble emerged in September 2022 when Teena Kamal filed for bankruptcy. While the case was dismissed a month later, the property ultimately fell into foreclosure in December 2022, records show.

Police said they had never been to address in any incidents or emergencies.

Advertisement

It also appears the couple was also deeply engaged in the community. Teena Kamal once served on the regional board of directors for the Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross, which issued a statement expressing condolences.

"The American Red Cross is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Dover," the organization said in a statement to media outlets. "Teena Kamal served on our regional board of directors and served as vice chair of our Massachusetts Tiffany Circle. Our hearts go out to their loved ones during this devastating time."