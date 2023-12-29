Technology, sustainable options among 2024 's top food trends

Restaurant industry insiders are predicting a rise in kitchen-tech and a move toward sustainable food in 2024, including more automation in the takeout pizza market. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- With 2024 just a few days away, food and restaurant industry insiders are predicting what next year might look like for customers and business owners, including a rise in kitchen-tech and a move towards sustainable food and more snacking. Mobile Ordering Advertisement

According to a year-end report by GrubHub, new software and more cutting-edge robots are expected to streamline food preparation in the coming year. That includes mobile ordering and increasing popularity of contactless payments like Apple Pay.

According to a Capital One report, Apple Pay saw $6 trillion in payments around the world in 2022, which included 50.8 million Apple Pay users in the United States. The company's projections indicate that 67 million consumers will use Apple Pay by 2026.

According to the GrubHub report, food delivery and takeout peaked in 2020, but they're still among the top restaurant trends for 2024. In 2023, restaurants used new tech to improve the dining experience and drive a sales increase of 17%.

Kitchen-Tech

Donatos Pizza, based in Ohio, opened 30 locations this year across America, some in partnership with Red Robin. According to Kevin King, the Donatos Pizza president, the company has deployed a Sm^rt Saucer, which automates the application of sauce, in more than 50 restaurants.

King said the company's also testing other machines including the Sm^rt Pepp, which slices and applies pepperoni, and plan to keep moving toward testing a fully autonomous pizza vending machine with Appetronix.

"The technology first ensures consistency. These are some of the hardest skills to train and take the longest time to do in our restaurants. Having these machines saves us critical time in getting the guests pizza in the oven and lets our team focus on delivering an outstanding guest experience," King told UPI on Friday.

Artificial Intelligence

Major restaurant chains like Wendy's and McDonalds are experimenting with artificial intelligence to automate the often labor-intensive voice order-taking process. According to Business Insider, 60% of restaurants that implemented AI technology say it's critical in improving their supply chain process.

Insiders predict that AI systems soon could be used to make personalized recommendations, draw up interactive menus and provide instant dining feedback.

Sustainable food

The GrubHub report also found that approximately 44% of Americans have a "great deal" of worry about the environment, which carries over to their purchasing decisions; 57% of consumers consider sustainability when choosing a restaurant.

Snacks, etc.

According to Door Dash's recent look at food trends, it predicted America's love of snack food would continue in 2024. The company reported a 36% year-over-year increase in late night DoorDash orders between midnight and 5 a.m.

Grazing and charcuterie boards aren't going anywhere anytime soon, either, according to USA Today. Lisa Karvellas, owner and CEO of Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, N.Y., told the site the trend "reflects a shift toward interactive and social dining, encouraging people to savor an assortment of delectable bites in a communal setting."