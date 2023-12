After investigating an alleged burglary, Colorado Springs police suspect Kimberlee Singler murdered her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. She has been missing since Dec. 23. Photo by Rob Quirk (KOAA-TV)/Facebook

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a Colorado mother suspected of murdering two of her children and injuring a third. Kimberlee Singler, 35, is wanted on suspicion of multiple counts of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, child abuse and assault. Advertisement

Colorado Springs police said they responded to a 911 call about a burglary at Palomino Ranch Point on Dec. 19 and found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter with injuries, as well as the bodies of Singler's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Singler and her daughter were treated on site for injuries and transported for local hospitals for further treatment, police said.

Investigators later determined the initial report of a burglary was "unfounded," and police established a probable cause for the murders on Dec. 26 and obtained an arrest warrant for Singler. She was last seen on Dec. 23, authorities said.

Singler's 11-year-old daughter is safe and in recovery in Colorado Springs.

A court set a $10 million bond for Singler, but the details of the arrest warrant are sealed under court order and are expected to be unsealed at a later time, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information in this investigation to the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

