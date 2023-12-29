Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 10:03 AM

Calif. assemblyman allowed appear on two ballots in bid for McCarthy's House seat

By Clyde Hughes
A California judge ruled that Assemblyman Vince Fong can appear on two ballots as he seeks to take up the seat vacated by former U.S. House speaker Kevin McCarthy. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A California judge ruled that Assemblyman Vince Fong can appear on two ballots as he seeks to take up the seat vacated by former U.S. House speaker Kevin McCarthy. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- California Assemblyman Vince Fong will be allowed to run for Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Congressional seat after a Sacramento Superior Court judge ruled he can be on two ballots at the same time.

While Judge Shelleyanne Chang rejected an assertion by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber that his candidacy violates state election code as he sought to run for McCarthy's seat and seek re-election to the assembly at the same time.

Advertisement

Chang ruled that the statute was "inapplicable to Fong and cannot be used as a reason to preclude him" from the primary ballot.

She noted, however, that the court was worried about issues that could arise from Fong's name being present on both ballots.

Related

"The court notes that it is concerned about the outcome of this petition, as it may result in voter confusion and the disenfranchisement of voters if Fong is ultimately elected for both offices but does not retain one," Chang said. "Moreover, it somewhat defies common sense to find the law permits a candidate to run for two offices during the same election."

Fong's messy entry into the race came when he decided to run for the seat vacated by McCarthy, R-Calif., after he had already filed to keep his California assembly seat. Fong filed after learning that the possible favorite for McCarthy's seat, Republican State Sen. Shannon Grove, opted not to run.

Advertisement

Fong, who carries McCarthy's endorsement as he once worked for the former House speaker as his district director, iled even though it was too late to take his name off the assembly ballot, leading Weber to rule she would not put him on the ballot for McCarthy's seat because it violated state law.

Fong then filed a lawsuit to stay on the ballot for McCarthy's seat as a certified candidate.

Fong issued a celebratory statement as he tried to replace his former boss in Congress.

"Today's ruling is a victory for the voters of the 20th Congressional District, who will now have the opportunity to select the candidate of their choice in the March 5 election," Fong said on Thursday night after the decision. "I am grateful that Judge Chang upheld the integrity of our elections and sided with Central Valley voters against an overreaching Sacramento politician."

Latest Headlines

California's secretary of state allows Trump on the state primary ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California's secretary of state allows Trump on the state primary ballot
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber decided to leave former President Donald Trump's name on the state's primary ballot.
Lawmakers slam Maine's decision to remove Trump from primary ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers slam Maine's decision to remove Trump from primary ballot
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle slammed Maine's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot due to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Justice Department threatens to sue Texas over state migrant arrest law
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department threatens to sue Texas over state migrant arrest law
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that it will sue the state if it implements a new law that would allow state and local authorities to arrest and deport those they believe are in the country illegally.
Federal judge rejects Sen. Bob Menendez request to delay bribery trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge rejects Sen. Bob Menendez request to delay bribery trial
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected a request from attorneys representing Sen. Bob Menendez to delay the start of his bribery trial for two months.
Police investigate death of pregnant teenager, boyfriend as capital murder case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police investigate death of pregnant teenager, boyfriend as capital murder case
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The shooting deaths of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend are being investigated as a capital murder case, authorities in San Antonio said, as they call on the public's help in identifying two persons of interest.
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Navy's USS Mason shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthi rebels, the U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday denied Donald Trump's request for a three-month delay in the start of his defamation trial brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll.
After weeks of delays, SpaceX launches space plane aboard Falcon Heavy
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
After weeks of delays, SpaceX launches space plane aboard Falcon Heavy
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Amid a cloud of thick, white propellant exhaust, and in the glow of a moonlit night, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 8:07 p.m. EST Thursday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
U.S. State Department raises alarm as IAEA report details Iran's growing uranium production
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. State Department raises alarm as IAEA report details Iran's growing uranium production
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Iran increased its production of enriched uranium by 60% percent at its Natanz and Fordow facilities in the first 6 months of this year, the State Department announced Thursday, citing a new report.
Maine rules Trump ineligible for 2024 primary ballot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Maine rules Trump ineligible for 2024 primary ballot
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled Thursday former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's primary ballot next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
U.S. Navy warship downs Iranian-backed air assault in the Red Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement