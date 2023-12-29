Justice Department threatens to sue Texas over state migrant arrest law

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that it will sue the state if it implements a new law that would allow state and local authorities to arrest and deport those they believe are in the country illegally.
The Justice Department's Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton said Texas's new law is unconstitutional and disrupts current operations by the federal government. The letter said it would give Texas until Jan. 3 to say it would not enforce the law or it would move forward and sue the state.